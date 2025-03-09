5 weaponized aircraft to buy in GTA Online Oscar Guzman update

The GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update added a handful of new aircraft to the multiplayer game. Rockstar Games now offers 67 aircraft that include planes, helicopters, and hybrid models. However, only 31 of them come with weapon options. Aircraft are among the costliest things in the multiplayer game. Therefore, every player should invest their money wisely.

Ad

This article lists five of the best weaponized aircraft that you can buy in GTA Online after the Oscar Guzman Flies Again update.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 weaponized aircraft worth buying in GTA Online after the Oscar Guzman update

1) Eberhard Titan 250 D

Ad

Trending

The Titan 250 D is the new talk of the town in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Eberhard Titan 250 D is one of the newest vehicles in the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update, and it comes with various weapon options, including the following:

Ad

105 mm Cannon

40 mm Cannon

25 mm Cannon

If you play in a crowded lobby with friends, you should get this aircraft. While it is listed on the Warstock Cache & Carry website for $4,870,000, you can also get it at a discounted rate of $3,652,500.

2) Mammoth F-160 Raiju

Ad

The Mammoth F-160 Raiju is not only the fastest aircraft in GTA Online, but also the fastest vehicle in the entire game. It is a military fighter jet that comes with two missile launchers and dual explosive cannons. The powerful aircraft can do heavy damage to its targets.

Rockstar Games charges $6,855,000 for the Mammoth F-160 Raiju. However, you can also get it at a discounted rate of $5,141,250.

3) Sparrow

Ad

The Sparrow is arguably one of the best helicopters you can buy after the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update. It is a compact aircraft that can be equipped either with a three-barreled .50 caliber Minigun or a missile launcher.

While the Sparrow is not great for dogfights, its fast speed helps you to take down ground targets easily. You can buy it for a fixed price of $1,815,000.

4) Mammoth Avenger

Ad

The Mammoth Avenger is a multi-purpose aircraft that comes with the following weaponry options:

Gun Turrets

Machine Guns

Missile Launchers

Drop Bombs (Explosive, Incendiary, Gas, and Cluster)

You can use the Mammoth Avenger both as a plane and a helicopter by rotating the propeller directions. The Warstock Cache & Carry website charges you a solid price of $3,450,000 for the vehicle.

Also read: 5 things you may not know you can do in GTA Online

5) Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper

Ad

The Buzzard Attack Chopper is best for new players in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you are a beginner at flying, then you should get the Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper in GTA Online. It is one of the best beginner-friendly aircraft, and it also comes with miniguns and rocket launchers.

Ad

The Buzzard Attack Chopper has a decent speed and good maneuverability that will help you learn dogfighting skills in the game. However, keep in mind that it does not have any extra armor protection. It is one of the cheapest helicopters in the game, with a price tag of $1,750,000.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback