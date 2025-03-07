Is Armored Kuruma worth buying in GTA Online in 2025?

GTA 5 Online’s Armored Kuruma has returned to the limelight with the recent release of GTA 5 Enhanced on PC. Many in the Grand Theft Auto community want to know if the vehicle is worth buying in 2025. Keep in mind that this is a decade-old sports car that Rockstar Games added in 2015 with the Heists DLC update. So, it’s natural to do some research before purchasing it.

To answer the titular question: yes, the Armored Kuruma is worth getting in GTA Online, even in 2025. This article shares further details about the automobile that players should know before acquiring it.

Armored Kuruma in GTA Online: Design

GTA Online’s Armored Kuruma is an armored variant of the standard Kuruma. This means it is based on the same Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X, albeit with some changes. Here are some of noticeable characteristics of the Armored Kuruma:

Bulletproof armor panels on the cabin and the roof

Protective frames on the lights

Bullet-resistant windows

No badges

No roof brake light

Blacked-out details replacing the original chrome ones

Big-bone exhaust on the rear bumper

A spoiler with bolted-on details

A roll cage

Overall, the design is pretty decent and gives the impression of a sporty-yet-armored vehicle in the game.

Armored Kuruma in GTA Online: Performance

As per the in-game files, the Armored Kuruma is powered by a twin-cam straight-six engine with a six-speed gearbox and an AWD drivetrain. According to popular GTA content creator Broughy1322, the sports car possesses a top speed of 109.75 mph (176.63 km/h) after being fully upgraded. It can also complete one lap in 1:07.701.

The vehicle suffers from less traction and weaker brakes compared to the standard Kuruma. However, the part where the armored version really shines is its durability. Players can stay somewhat protected even if the side windows get shattered by enemy firings. Moreover, there is almost no noticeable crash deformation, which further makes the automobile one of the most durable cars in the world of Los Santos. However, gamers should still be wary of explosions when using this vehicle.

Final verdict:

For those who can compromise on speed for durability, the Kuruma (Armored) is a fantastic choice for your in-game garage in 2025. It can be used as a getaway vehicle and even help complete certain missions in the game.

