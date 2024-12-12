GTA 5 Online's AC-130 look-alike Eberhard Titan 250 D: Everything known so far

The Eberhard Titan 250 D is one of the newest planes in GTA 5 Online seemingly inspired by the real-life Lockheed AC-130. The aircraft is recently released with the Oscar Guzman Flies Again update. Rockstar Games has added it to the game as part of the Agents of Sabotage drip-feed content, increasing the total number of aircraft in the game.

Ad

This article discusses various things known about the Lockheed AC-130 look-alike, the Eberhard Titan 250 D plane so far.

Note: Some details about the plane are subject to change as more details are available in GTA 5 Online.

AC-130-inspired Eberhard Titan 250 D in GTA 5 Online: Price, features, and other information known so far

The GTA Online Titan 250 D is a military-grade aircraft that comes with a few tactical features. As found in the Agents of Sabotage DLC files, the plane appears to be an updated version of the Titan plane that has been in GTA 5 and its multiplayer variant since day one.

Ad

Trending

Ad

While Rockstar Games has yet to release more details about the new aircraft, the following are known so far:

1) Price of the Eberhard Titan 250 D in GTA 5 Online:

The new aircraft is purchasable now for about $4,870,000. It is one of the most expensive vehicles in GTA 5 Online costing nearly similar to the brand-new Canis Terminus Patrol police car. However, players can also unlock a trade price for the aircraft, which is $3,652,500.

Ad

As of now, the condition to unlock the trade price of the vehicle is unknown. Nonetheless, you can store it inside your personal Hangar and customize it. The aircraft is listed on the Warstock Cache & Carry website, where you can also get the Police Predator Boat for free.

Also read: Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule

2) Features of the Eberhard Titan 250 D

Expand Tweet

Ad

As seen in the game file images, the new aircraft seemingly has weapons installed in its body. These include an autocannon, a rotary cannon, and a high-caliber howitzer.

The base model of the aircraft also has armor plates that can withstand up to three homing missiles. Therefore, the new version is expected to have some sort of armor protection as well.

Also Check: Western Duster 300-H

Other features of the Titan 250 D in GTA 5 Online

Ad

The plane can carry 16 different players at once. According to the game files, its top speed is 174.92 mph or 281.50 km/h. However, the actual data may vary.

Therefore, plane enthusiasts are advised to wait to know the actual top speed of the vehicle after getting tested by the community.

Overall, it is a great aircraft worth trying in 2025.

Also read: Invetero Coquette D5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback