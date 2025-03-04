Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule in GTA 5 Online: All you need to know

The Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule is the latest helicopter to debut in GTA 5 Online. It was added today, March 4, 2025, with the Oscar Guzman Flies Again update, and it has some useful features that might interest players. While the base price of this chopper is a bit expensive, it can be made cheaper by completing a mission related to another new addition.

Ad

With that said, let's take a closer look at the Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule helicopter in GTA 5 Online.

Note: This article will be updated as soon as new information is available about the vehicle.

Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule in GTA 5 Online: Performance, price, and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The DH-7 Iron Mule has a sizeable capacity and costs a little under $2.5 million. However, players can unlock a Trade Price (discounted rate) by completing a mission of the new McKenzie Field Hangar business, which debuted with the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update.

Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule: Design inspiration

Rockstar Games seems to have taken inspiration from the real-life Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion helicopter for the DH-7 Iron Mule. The front and side layout, as well as the rotor setup, looks incredibly similar.

Ad

The Iron Mule has a militarized look, so anyone who likes owning fighter jets and other such aircraft may find it worth getting.

Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule: Notable features

Ad

One of DH-7 Iron Mule's most notable features is its capacity. It can fit a total of 16 players inside.

The DH-7 Mule also has a hook like the Cargobob that allows it to carry certain vehicles. This can be a fun thing if you want to mess around or a useful tool. Additionally, it displays a bit of explosive resistance, making it helpful in PvP and PvE scenarios.

Also check: GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update: Full list of new vehicles

Ad

Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule: Performance

In terms of performance, DH-7 Iron Mule's exact statistics are not known yet, given that the helicopter has just come out.

As per game files, its base top speed is 99.42 mph; however, the actual top speed might be faster, going by past trends. For example, the Akula has the same top speed in game files, but its actual top speed is 157.25 mph in GTA 5 Online, as per reputed YouTuber Broughy1322's tests.

Ad

Nevertheless, readers should note that this is just an example, and Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule's actual top speed remains to be seen.

Note: The exact top speed and lap timings will be updated here as soon as they are analyzed.

Also check: How to download the new GTA Online Oscar Guzman update

Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule: Price

Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule's page on Warstock Cache and Carry (Image via Rockstar Games)

The DH-7 Iron Mule is available for purchase on the Warstock Cache and Carry website for $2,345,000. That said, completing the Oscar Guzman Flies Again update mission - Setup: Iron Mule unlocks its Trade Price of $1,758,750.

Ad

The Warstock website is also selling the Eberhard Titan 250 D plane.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback