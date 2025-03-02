5 things to know about the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update before its release

The GTA Online Oscar Guzman update, officially titled Oscar Guzman Flies Again, was officially announced recently by Rockstar Games. It will add new content to Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer, which seems pretty exciting. There aren't many days left before its arrival, and although there is no trailer for it so far, some information has been teased via a Newswire post.

While this update doesn't look as big as major DLCs like December 2024's Agents of Sabotage, it should keep players entertained as they wait for Grand Theft Auto 6. With that said, here are five things to know about the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update.

GTA Online Oscar Guzman update: 5 things to know before its release

1) New additions

McKenzie Field Hangar (Image via Rockstar Games)

The main attraction of the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update seems to be a new business, through which players will partake in a series of missions. This establishment will be based out of the McKenzie Field Hangar in Grapeseed. This is the same hangar that players can buy in Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode when playing as Trevor Philips.

However, this is not all that the update will be bringing. New aircraft like Eberhard Titan 250 D, Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule, and Western Duster 300-H, as well as a brand new sports car, Invetero Coquette D5, will be added to the multiplayer.

2) Story mode character likely to be involved

Going by the update's name and Rockstar Games' Newswire post about GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again, it seems that Oscar Guzman himself will very likely be involved in this business.

For those unaware, Oscar Guzman appears in Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode in a minor role and interacts with Trevor a few times. The character was voiced by Gabriel Sloyer, who notably, also voiced Javier Escuella in Red Dead Redemption 2.

3) Likely antagonist

Promotional still for the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Based on some of the information provided in the related Newswire post, it seems that the Eberhard Munitions might be the antagonists in the GTA Online Oscar Guzman update. Here is the line that seems to suggest this:

"Oscar Guzman’s glory days as part of Trevor Philips Enterprises may be behind him, but he can see yours are still dead ahead and has hatched a scheme to make you both rich... unless Eberhard Munitions has got something to say about it."

Eberhard was introduced recently to the Grand Theft Auto franchise with the Agents of Sabotage update.

4) Its cutscenes have seemingly been leaked

Although this update has only been announced officially a few days back, data miners discovered its existence in the Agents of Sabotage DLC files, way back in December 2024.

Some of its possible cutscenes were uploaded by data miners on social media as well. The footage showed Oscar Guzman interacting with a GTA Online player character. As such, players are advised to ignore the video above if they want to avoid any potential spoilers.

5) Release date

Expand Tweet

The GTA Online Oscar Guzman update is set to release on March 4, 2025. Since there are only a couple of days left before its arrival, those interested won't have to wait for too long.

It is worth noting that the much-awaited GTA 5 Enhanced PC version will be launched on the same day. Thus, things look quite exciting for Grand Theft Auto fans, and will likely keep them busy before Grand Theft Auto 6's release in Fall 2025.

