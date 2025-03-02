John Cena seemingly teases GTA 6 involvement with Instagram post

Many have been curious to know about the GTA 6 ever since its reveal in 2023. Rockstar Games has been completely silent on the matter, making fans guess about everything included in the upcoming game. While rumors and speculations continue, a current WWE Superstar and Hollywood actor has also jumped on the GTA 6 hype wagon.

On March 2, 2025, John Cena posted an official picture of GTA 6 on its Instagram page, teasing fans worldwide. Read on to learn more about the development.

Heel John Cena teases GTA 6 fans after beating Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025

As can be seen above, John Cena posted the cover image of GTA 6 that stated “coming 2025”. This is the same cover picture of the game that Rockstar used for its reveal. Keep in mind that he posted this picture after his major heel (a wrestling term used to refer to a villain) turn at a WWE PLE (Premium Live Event).

The megastar recently won the Elimination Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. After winning the match, he turned heel and beat Cody Rhodes with The Rock.

He dropped the Grand Theft Auto 6 post just a few hours ago, teasing many fans in the world right now. It’s currently unclear what could be the purpose behind posting about the upcoming Rockstar Games title. It's most likely an act of heel by teasing GTA 6 fans around the globe. However, it could also be a tease of involvement in the game.

John Cena is not the only one who is getting linked with the Grand Theft Auto 6. Many big names in the entertainment industry are rumored to be involved with the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title. American DJ and record producer DJ Khaled recently came into the news after a leaker claimed his involvement in Grand Theft Auto 6.

As of this writing, none of these names are confirmed to be involved with the game. Readers are advised to take all rumors with a grain of salt. However, John Cena’s latest Instagram post is real, which could mean anything.

Rockstar Games is expected to release the game’s second trailer any time now, possibly stating a specific release date of 2025. The next few months will be very interesting for Grand Theft Auto fans.

