When does GTA 5 Enhanced come out? Release date explored

Many Grand Theft Auto fans been asking the question, "when does GTA 5 Enhanced come out on PC?" This latest version of Rockstar Games' incredibly popular title came out first for current-generation consoles a couple of years ago, and is now finally making its way over to PC on March 4, 2025. It will bring some exciting new features to the platform that should make the gameplay a bit more fun.

As of writing this article, this version's release is only a few days away. For those interested, here is a closer look at when does GTA 5 Enhanced come out.

When does GTA 5 Enhanced come out? Release date and other details you need to know

Rockstar Games' tweet regarding when does GTA 5 Enhanced come out (Image via X/@RockstarGames)

Rockstar Games recently revealed in an official Newswire post when GTA 5 Enhanced will come out for PC. Those who already own the title on this platform will be able to upgrade to the Enhanced version for free on March 4, 2025.

This version is so highly anticipated is because it brings exclusive features from the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions (particularly related to GTA Online) to PC. These include HSW Performance Upgrades for compatible vehicles, access to the GTA+ subscription service, technical enhancements, a new Landing Page, Career Progress menu, Career Builder, and more.

These features are coming to PC after around three years of the Enhanced version's release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, that was on March 15, 2022.

However, while its official PC release date is March 4, 2025, current owners of the title on the platform can pre-load GTA 5 Enhanced Update on Steam and the Rockstar Games Launcher right now.

When does GTA 5 Enhanced come out: Can players migrate progress?

Yes, when GTA 5 Enhanced comes out on March 4, players will be able to migrate their story mode as well as GTA Online progress to it. In fact, they can already migrate story mode save game to the Enhanced version on PC.

However, they must note that both story mode and GTA Online progress migration will be a one-time process, and it cannot be reversed.

When does GTA 5 Enhanced come out: What happens to the older version?

Rockstar Games will continue supporting the older/current version of GTA 5 on PC even after the Enhanced version comes out on March 4, 2025. It will be treated as a separate entity and is now being called Grand Theft Auto V Legacy.

Sadly, there will be no cross-play between the Legacy and Enhanced versions. This means Legacy version users will not be able to play GTA Online with Enhanced version users.

