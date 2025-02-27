Rockstar quietly releases pre-load of GTA 5 Online March update, but only for some PC players

Last week, Rockstar Games announced the next-gen GTA 5 Online PC Enhanced update would be released on March 4, 2025. While there is still some time left for the release day, the developers have now enabled the pre-load of the new GTA 5 Enhanced version. This means players can now download the files of the new content in advance.

However, not all PC players can pre-load the new content. Only those who have bought the game from Rockstar Games Launcher can access it at the moment.

GTA 5 Online March Update: Enhanced version pre-load available on Rockstar Games Launcher

As can be seen above, many in the Grand Theft Auto community have already started pre-loading the upcoming GTA 5 Online March update. The total file size is around 91.53GB.

While pre-loading the new content is as easy as starting the game, one should check their PC specifications before doing so. On February 20, 2025, Rockstar Games shared PC specifications, both minimum and recommended, for those who want to upgrade the PC version to the new Enhanced version.

According to the developers, the following meets the minimum requirements for the Enhanced version:

Operating System: Windows 10 (latest service pack)

Windows 10 (latest service pack) Processor: AMD FX -9590/Intel Core i7-4770

AMD FX -9590/Intel Core i7-4770 Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6400 (4GB VRAM)/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 (4GB VRAM)

AMD Radeon RX 6400 (4GB VRAM)/NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1630 (4GB VRAM) Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Sound Card & Audio : 100% DirectX 10 compatible

: 100% DirectX 10 compatible Storage: 105GB, SSD required

The GTA 5 Online March Update 2025 for PC will add all of the features currently exclusive for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 players, including the following:

HSW vehicles

HSW upgrades

HSW Time-trials

HSW Premium Test Ride

Ray-traced lighting and reflections

Career Builder

Career Progress

This update will make the PC version equivalent to that of the current-gen console version, allowing PC players to finally enjoy Los Santos to its fullest.

The Plus membership will also become accessible for PC gamers in this Enhanced version, allowing them to sign up for extra in-game rewards every month.

Keep in mind that pre-loading won’t give access to new content right away, and one will have to wait for its official release date — March 4, 2025.

