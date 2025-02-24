GTA 5 is reportedly coming to Xbox PC Game Pass

GTA 5 is going to receive its biggest update on PC yet. Rockstar Games recently announced a free upgrade for the PC version that will add all features previously exclusively on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. With the patch releasing on March 4, 2025, it seems that the developers have one more trick up their sleeves.

In an X post dated February 25, 2024, Rockstar insider Tez2 claimed that GTA 5 is about to be included in the Xbox PC Game Pass. Read on to learn more.

GTA 5 on Xbox Game Pass will allow PC gamers to launch the game via the Xbox app, claims the insider

As seen in the aforementioned X post, Tez2 reported on a few additions from the recent Rockstar Games Launcher update. According to them, the patch brings support for numerous features, including the Xbox App for GTA 5 via PC Game Pass.

Their mention of PC Game Pass caught the eye of one fan, who sought further clarification. Tez2 replied to their comment and stated that Rockstar Games plans to feature Grand Theft Auto 5 on PC Games Pass:

“Yes. Rockstar Games plans to feature V on PC Game pass, and you’ll be able to launch it from the Xbox App.”

For those unaware, Xbox PC Game Pass allows PC gamers to access a select collection of games by paying a monthly fee of $11.99 per month. Here are some of the games already available on the service:

Call of Duty Black Ops 6

Call of Duty Modern Warfare III

Indian Jones and the Great Circle

Minecraft

Forza Horizon 5

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Sea of Thieves

While Tez2 didn’t provide any date, an official announcement about the same is expected very soon.

The PC version of GTA 5 is also about to receive a free upgrade on March 4, 2025.

