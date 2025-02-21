New GTA Online DLC content to drop next month, suggests Rockstar insider

Rockstar Games released the GTA Online Agents of Sabotage DLC in December 2024. While the update added plenty of new content to the popular multiplayer title, some quickly found unreleased content in the game files. Although the developers usually release such big drip-feed content after two to three months, it seems we now have a possible release date for it.

Rockstar recently released the latest GTA Online weekly update, and fans got a message from RON in the game hinting at the upcoming content. According to popular Rockstar insider Tez2’s report on X on February 20, 2025, the developers might release the new content, Oscar Guzman Flies Again, on March 4, 2025.

Note: Some parts of this article are speculative in nature.

GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again could be released on March 4, 2024, based on the current tease

In the X post, Tez2 first reported the in-game text by Ron that players have been receiving after the latest GTA Online weekly update. Here’s what it says:

“Did you hear the McKenzie Field Hangar’s coming up for sale? That’s Trevor’s place! It’s always been Trevor’s place! I never did trust that Oscar a**hole. No loyalty! If you hear who ends up buying it let me know…”

As per the insider, it is a teaser for the upcoming Oscar Guzman Flies Again content.

In a follow-up post, Tez2 further shared their analysis of the teaser. By comparing it to last year’s Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update, they suggested that the new content could be released on March 4, 2025:

“Rockstar teased the Cluckin’ Bell farm Raid on February 22, 2024, two weeks ahead of its March 7, 2024 release. Following the same pattern, we can expect Oscar Guzman Flies Again strand to drop on March 4, 2025.”

Although not much is available about the unreleased content, it is likely to be related to McKenzie Field Hangar. Players will likely be able to buy the hangar and initiate new missions as part of the Agents of Sabotage DLC.

Moreover, four unreleased vehicles in the DLC could also be released with it:

Eberhard Titan 250 D

Western Company Duster 300-H

Buckingham DH-7 Iron Mule

Invetero Coquette D5

Fans can expect Rockstar to release a trailer for the upcoming content very soon.

