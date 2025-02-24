Rockstar Games officially launched its Discord server on February 12, 2025, and hosted a GTA 6 channel. While it primarily seemed adequate for marketing purposes, a recent report suggests Rockstar is integrating Discord into GTA 5. Soon after, it was reported that Discord support has been expanded to other Rockstar titles as well.

On February 24, 2025, the Rockstar Games Launcher received a title update. While the official patch notes didn’t reveal much, popular Rockstar insider Tez2 claimed that it enabled Discord support for Grand Theft Auto 5. The patch also expanded support for the upcoming free GTA 5 Online PC update for Expanded & Enhanced.

GTA 5 Online Legacy and Enhanced to reportedly receive Discord support ahead of the free PC update

As seen in the aforementioned X post, Tez2 first reported that the launcher update featured support for Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced, Cfx/FiveM Integration, Discord, Plus membership, and Xbox App for Grand Theft Auto 5 via PC Game Pass.

In a follow-up X post, the insider listed more Rockstar titles that will supposedly get Discord support. As per their analysis, the following games will receive Discord support:

Grand Theft Auto 5 Expanded & Enhanced (PC)

Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy (PC)

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy

Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 1

This suggests that Rockstar has plans for Discord and its interaction with the community. Tez2 previously reported on February 19, 2025, that Discord will show in-game activities that players are participating in:

“Instead of showing "Playing Grand Theft Auto V" on discord, it will show exactly what you're doing.”

The report by Tez2 today suggests that Rockstar is committed to supporting the now-dubbed Grand Theft Auto 5 Legacy edition.

The free GTA 5 Online update on PC will add all Expanded & Enhanced features like HSW Vehicles, Upgrades, and more. It is scheduled to be launched on March 4, 2025.

