  • GTA
  • GTA+ benefits and bonuses (February 6 - March 3, 2025)

GTA+ benefits and bonuses (February 6 - March 3, 2025)

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Feb 06, 2025 18:41 GMT
gta plus benefits february 2025
Rockstar Games has released new GTA+ benefits and bonuses for February 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has released new GTA+ (Plus) benefits and bonuses for February 2025. Once again, there’s another free vehicle for subscribers, besides other monthly perks. The highlight of this month’s bonuses is race events. Moreover, it’s now necessary to own a Bunker if a Plus member wants to enjoy all the complimentary rewards this time.

The subscription is only available on current-gen consoles — PS5 and Xbox Series X/S — for a monthly fee of $7.99. Those who aren’t subscribed can get the membership and claim all the benefits through March 3, 2025.

In this article, we review all the important GTA+ benefits and bonuses for February 2025 that you should know about.

New GTA+ (or Plus) bonuses and benefits: Free Vapid FMJ, 2x bonuses on races, and more (February 6 - March 3, 2025)

A promotional picture of the free apparel included in the Plus benefits of February 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The weekly update on February 6, 2025, has initiated a new period of GTA + benefits, giving members new things to try for the next few weeks. Firstly, they can now claim a Vapid FMJ as their monthly free ride. It is a two-seater hypercar seemingly based on the real-life 2017 Ford GT. Subscribers can acquire it by visiting The Vinewood Car Club and driving it out of the building.

also-read-trending Trending

The new set of GTA Plus benefits also allows players to earn additional bonuses on select racing events this month:

  • 2x money and RP – Drift Races (4x bonuses till February 12, 2025)
  • 2x money and RP – Stunt Races

For subscribers, the Bunker has become the best business to run this month. As part of the Plus benefits of February 2025, one can earn 2x cash and RP on Bunker Sell Missions. The property can be purchased at a 50% discount as part of the monthly perks.

The following cosmetic items can also be obtained as part of the Plus benefits:

  • Honkers Tie-Dye Hat
  • Honkers Tie-Dye Hoodie

GTA+ benefits at The Vinewood Car Club (February 6 - March 3, 2025)

A promotional picture of The Vinewood Car Club (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is an exclusive 20% discount on select cars and vehicles featured at The Vinewood Car Club this month:

The next batch of Plus benefits will be available after March 3, 2025.

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
