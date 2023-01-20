Is it worth getting the Overflod Autarch as GTA Online Podium Vehicle this week?

With the latest GTA Online weekly update arriving on January 19, 2023, Rockstar Games added several new vehicles, offers, and discounts to the game. While players are occupied with the new Taxi Side Missions, the Overflod Autarch is now on display at the Diamond Casino & Resort. The developers have added it as a Podium Vehicle and players can claim it for free before the next update.

However, the hypercar is not instantly accessible as the Podium Vehicle award must be won by spinning the Lucky Wheel. Although winning the Lucky Wheel is already tricky enough, some players are skeptical of the car's capabilities as well.

For the benefit of players, this article dives deeper into the details and specifications of the Overflod Autarch and whether it's worthwhile to get this vehicle in GTA Online.

Things to consider before getting the Overflod Autarch in GTA Online

The Overflod Autarch is a hypercar in GTA Online that was added as part of the Festive Surprise event back in 2017. Although its design is fairly similar to other hypercars in the game, Rockstar Games explicitly denied any affiliation and described the vehicle as:

“This is not a hypercar. It's not a sports prototype or a concept GT. It's something else. Something much, much better. And this isn't even an advert for whatever it is.”

The Autarch is inspired by the real-life Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus SCG 003, McLaren Senna, KTM X-Bow GT4, and Koenigsegg One:1. It features a sleek and aggressive aerodynamic body with one of the lowest vehicle stances in GTA Online.

While the vehicle's center is dome-shaped, its front and back sides are downward facing, with slightly raised backlights behind the wheels. It's certainly one of the game's premium-looking cars, with a two-person seating capacity, butterfly doors, and a stylish framework of primary and secondary colors that makes it stand out from the crowd.

The Autarch's engine bay houses a single-overhead camshaft V8 engine and a six-speed transmission. Thanks to its aerodynamic design, it has a natural downforce mechanism. Although it comes with standard bulletproof rear tires, it has many more customization options that make the car even more powerful in GTA Online.

The Los Santos Customs garage offers 12 front bumpers, three rear diffusers, eight exhausts, 17 spoilers, and several other physical customization options. Unfortunately, it doesn't have any liveries, and players will have to rely on primary and secondary colors to decorate the car.

Is the Overflod Autarch worth the effort in GTA Online this week?

While it depends entirely on the player's choice, the simple answer is yes. The Overfold Autarch is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, making it an excellent choice for race missions. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 125.50 mph or 201.97 km/h and complete a lap in 0:59.960 minutes.

Additionally, the vehicle's handling is also excellent and functions smoothly while taking corners or sharp turns. Although its speed and acceleration can be maxed out with modifications, the Autarch's braking performance is slightly subpar, which can potentially lead to crashes and spin-outs in certain situations.

Grand Theft Auto Online players can purchase this vehicle from the Legendary Motorsport website at a starting price of $1,955,000.

