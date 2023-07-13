5 reasons to own Annis Savestra in GTA Online in 2023

With the launch of a new Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online weekly update, one of the vehicles removed in the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC has returned to the game for a limited time. It is the Annis Savestra, which players can get for free if they manage to win it from the Diamond Casino and Resort podium. Savestra is a Sports Car with deceptive looks, with much more hidden behind its retro design.

It is being offered through July 19, 2023, and is completely worth getting in the game. Here are five reasons to own the Annis Savestra in GTA Online in 2023.

Retro design and 4 more reasons to own the Annis Savestra in GTA Online in 2023

1) No cost

As mentioned, the Annis Savestra is this week's GTA Online podium car at the Diamond Casino and Resort. Therefore, players can win it for free by spinning the Lucky Wheel. Although there is only a 1 in 20 chance of landing the podium car, and the wheel can be spun once per day, the Annis Savestra is worth that spin.

Removed vehicles can also return to car dealerships during a GTA Online weekly update. However, they will have to be bought. As the Annis Savestra was priced at $990,000 before being removed, it being available at no cost this week is a great opportunity for players to try and own it in 2023.

2) Retro design

Annis Savestra is a part of the game's Sports Classics catalog. While it is not as stylish as some of the vehicles of the modern age, it boasts a sleek and solid design from a bygone era, which is quite impressive to look at.

Rockstar Games possibly based this vehicle on the Series II Mazda Savanna, RX3 Nissan Skyline C110, 1972 Mitsubishi Galant GTO, and the 1970 Toyota Corolla.

Hence, Savestra remains a great pick for car enthusiasts as its retro design offers something different from the norm. Along with adding this classic Sports Car, the weekly update also re-introduced GTA Online Armored Trucks.

3) Can be weaponized

At first glance, the Annis Savestra might look like a harmless civilian car; however, it can be weaponized from the Mobile Operations Center or the Avenger Vehicle Workshop. Players can install front-facing Mounted Machine Guns in it for just $100,000.

They are fitted right beneath the headlights and feature an incredibly quick firing rate, enabling the Annis Savestra to demolish anything in its path. As for defensive measures, players can replace its stock tires with bulletproof variants for $25,000.

4) Decent speed

While Annis Savestra is far from being one the fastest cars in GTA Online, it can still hit a top speed of 117.00 mph or 188.29 km/h. This is only slightly slower than the Super Car, Ocelot Virtue, and the new Imani Tech Muscle Car, Bravado Buffalo EVX's base top speed.

Additionally, its average acceleration can be improved to a much higher degree via customization at any vehicle workshop through Turbo Tuning or Engine upgrades. As this car can be obtained absolutely free of cost this week, the only investment players would have to make will be regarding its performance.

5) Endless customization

GTA Online has a massive and diverse player base, with each user having their own unique preferences. Car customization allows them to render their rides in their own style. While not all vehicles offer many customization options, the Annis Savestra is luckily not in that group.

Savestra owners can select custom components from no less than 24 customization categories in any vehicle workshop. These include spoilers, wheels, bumpers, chassis, grills, and more, along with 10 exclusive liveries to choose from. The cost of completely upgrading the Annis Savestra is $489,450.

