5 things to know about Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online, and is it worth buying?

The Ocelot Virtue is a GTA Online Super Car that debuted in March 2023 with The Last Dose DLC. It is a sleek ride that can add value to any player's collection. While not the fastest vehicle in the game, Virtue still moves pretty fast, making it a good fit for missions and multiplayer races alike. The car can also be equipped with exclusive upgrades from the Agency.

In this article, we will be taking a look at five things to know about Ocelot Virtue and if it is worth buying in GTA Online. This should help those wondering if they should invest in the Super Car.

Imani Tech compatibility and 4 other things to know about Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online and if it is worth buying

1) Based on Lotus Evija

The Ocelot Virtue appears to be heavily inspired by the real-life all-electric British hypercar, Lotus Evija. It is a super fast ride that can accelerate rapidly and hit an incredibly high top speed. While the GTA Online car also accelerates pretty quickly, it cannot match the Evija's top speed.

Nevertheless, its resemblance to the Lotus Evija makes it one of the best-looking vehicles in GTA Online. There are also some decent customization options available for the Virtue, like liveries, which help in enhancing its visual appeal.

2) Good top speed

As per Broughy1322's performance tests, the Ocelt Virtue can hit a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h) after full upgradation. Although not the fastest ride in the game, it is one of the fastest-accelerating cars in GTA Online.

While it handles quite well, the rapid movement does make it prone to crashes in heavy traffic, so drivers should keep that in mind. Besides that, Virtue's performance makes it a great choice for races, missions, and free-roaming.

3) Imani Tech compatibility

Imani Tech upgrades are among the most useful set of vehicular enhancements in GTA Online. Imani Tech-compatible rides, like the Ocelot Virtue, can be fitted with a Missile Lock-On Jammer or a Remote Control Unit from the Celebrity Solutions Agency's vehicle workshop.

The former blocks guided missiles from locking onto a car, and the latter turns them into Remote Controlled vehicles. Both enhancements are pretty interesting, but the Missile Lock-On Jammer is especially useful in PvP scenarios and against griefers.

It isn't known if Imani Tech will return in GTA 6. More information about the game is expected to be revealed as we get closer to the 2025 GTA 6 release date.

4) Armor Plating compatibility

Some Imani Tech cars can also be equipped with Armor Plating at the Agency's vehicle workshop. This upgrade reinforces the car's defensive capabilities, making it explosive-resistant to a great extent.

Once Armor Plating is installed in the Ocelot Virtue, it can withstand the following amount of explosive attacks:

Homing Missiles - 11

- 11 RPG, Grenades, Sticky Bomb, MOC Cannon - 11

- 11 Heavy Sniper MK II Explosive Rounds - 27

- 27 Rhino/APC Tank Cannon - 5

- 5 Anti-Aircraft Trailer Dual 20MM Flak - 1

It should be noted that Virtue's aforementioned explosive resistance gets halved when it is unoccupied.

5) Can be obtained for free

The Ocelot Virtue is available for purchase on Legendary Motorsport for a hefty price tag of over two million dollars, which has been discounted by 30% through March 6, 2024 as part of the current GTA Online weekly update.

However, it can be obtained for free by completing all The First Dose and Last Dose DLC missions as host. Once these missions are complete, players can pick up the Super Car from the marked location.

So, is it worth buying in GTA Online?

While the Ocelot Virtue has some great attributes that somewhat justify its cost, it is much better to complete The First and Last Dose DLC missions in GTA Online and get it for free. The money saved can then be invested in businesses or other profitable ventures.

