All 11 GTA Online First and Last Dose missions in Los Santos Drug Wars update

GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars update has six First Dose missions and five Last Dose missions. Completing all of them will provide several good rewards, which should incentivize players. Some Event Weeks also boost how much money is there to be made from these missions.

Here are the non-monetary rewards for completing The First Dose:

Access to The Freakshop

Access to Fooligan Jobz

Free Brickade 6x6 (the Acid Lab costs money to install)

Doing The Last Dose will give players a free Ocelot Virtue, which normally costs $2,980,000. A list of all missions will be presented in the following section of this article.

List of all First and Last Dose missions in GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars update

The Los Santos Drug Wars had two main updates regarding the release of its missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here is a list of everything from the first half of GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars update, which includes "The First Dose" followed by the following names:

Welcome to the Troupe Designated Driver Fatal Incursion Uncontrolled Substance Make War not Love Off the Rails

For example, the first mission would be titled "First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe" rather than just "Welcome to the Troupe."

The Last Dose is the second half of the Los Santos Drug Wars update (Image via Rockstar Games)

By comparison, here is everything that features "The Last Dose" missions:

This is an Intervention Unusual Suspects FriedMind Checking In BDKD

The same principle of missions being named something like "Last Dose 3 - FriedMind" applies here. It's vital to mention that players need to first unlock everything in the order they're shown above. For example, you need to do This is an Intervention to unlock Unusual Suspects.

The First Dose storyline

Here is a summary of all of Los Santos Drug Wars' First Dose missions in GTA Online:

Welcome to the Troupe: The player meets the Fooliganz in Sandy Shores and defends them from some attackers.

The player meets the Fooliganz in Sandy Shores and defends them from some attackers. Designated Driver: Steal some party supplies and then steal some products from the Lost MC.

Steal some party supplies and then steal some products from the Lost MC. Fatal Incursion: Steal some Meth and a Dodo from the Lost MC.

Steal some Meth and a Dodo from the Lost MC. Uncontrolled Substance: A bizarre trip where the player does random stuff.

A bizarre trip where the player does random stuff. Make War not Love: Get rid of some competitors' products.

Get rid of some competitors' products. Off the Rails: Go to Humane Labs and try to steal some chemicals and a Brickade 6x6.

Completing Welcome to the Troupe unlocks The Freakshop and Fooligan Jobs. Successfully doing Off the Rails will give GTA Online players a free Brickade 6x6. Keep in mind that you can opt to purchase this vehicle instead.

The Last Dose storyline

After you complete the First Dose storyline in GTA Online, you can unlock the Last Dose missions. Here is a full list of the latter (as of the Los Santos Drug Wars update):

This is an Intervention: Fight off against a hoard of kidnappers at The Freakshop.

Fight off against a hoard of kidnappers at The Freakshop. Unusual Suspects: Interrogate some gang leaders and then go to a Warehouse to get some clues.

Interrogate some gang leaders and then go to a Warehouse to get some clues. FriedMind: Go to FriedMind HQ to rescue Labrat.

Go to FriedMind HQ to rescue Labrat. Checking In: Experience another strange trip.

Experience another strange trip. BDKD: Fly into the back of a cargo plane, and protect your loot from some cops.

Completing BDKD unlocks the free Ocelot Virtue. You will see its icon appear on the map, so go to its location to pick it up. Otherwise, this article has already covered all missions tied to the Los Santos Drug Wars update.

Poll : Which set of missions were more fun to you? The First Dose The Last Dose 0 votes