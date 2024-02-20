How to unlock free Ocelot Virtue as GTA Online beginner in 2024?

The Ocelot Virtue is a supercar in GTA 5 Online that can be acquired for free. However, players must first unlock the car to store it in their garages. The Ocelot Virtue was added to the multiplayer game in March 2023 as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update. While players who were active during that time know how to acquire it, others find it difficult to find a clue.

To help, this article will guide you on how to unlock the Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online in 2024 for free.

A beginner’s guide to acquiring the free Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online in 2024

The GTA Online Ocelot Virtue is a hidden treasure that can be acquired for free after completing the Last Dose series missions. However, there is a catch, and players must know the complete procedure to unlock it.

While it is the primary reward for completing the Last Dose missions, you must also complete the First Dose series missions before starting the Last Dose. The following is the list of missions that are required to complete:

First Dose:

First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe First Dose 2 - Designated Driver First Dose 3 - Fatal Incursion First Dose 4 - Uncontrolled Substance First Dose 5 - Make War not Love First Dose 6 - Off the Rails

Last Dose:

Last Dose 1 - This is an Intervention Last Dose 2 - Unusual Suspects Last Dose 3 - Friedmind Last Dose 4 - Checking In Last Dose 5 - BDKD

All these, including the GTA Online Last Dose missions, must be completed to obtain the vehicle. Once you complete the BDKD mission, you’ll get a phone call from Dax, informing you that you can pick up Dr. Isaiah Friedlander’s Ocetor Virtue from a parking lot near the Eclipse Medical Tower.

After you enter the vehicle, you must choose a personal garage to store it. This will complete the process, and an Ocelot Virtue with the FriedMind Therapeutics livery will be permanently added to your inventory.

Both First Dose and Last Dose series missions can be played solo and accessed from The Freakshop.

The Ocelot Virtue is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, with a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h). Rockstar Games also offers Imani Tech Upgrades, which will enable the car to withstand up to 12 homing missiles. Therefore, every Grand Theft Auto Online player must get their free Ocelot Virtue in 2024.

