5 best GTA Online's Los Santos Drug Wars missions, ranked

The GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars DLC introduced two series of missions called First Dose and Last Dose. The former has six missions, while the latter has five. While these missions are already filled with action, Rockstar Games added double money bonuses for them in the latest weekly update, making them even more lucrative.

This article ranks five of the best missions from the Los Santos Drug Wars saga that every GTA Online player should try.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Ranking the five best Los Santos Drug Wars missions in GTA Online

5) First Dose 4 - Uncontrolled Substance

The First Dose 4 - Uncontrolled Substance is one of the easiest and most fun missions to try after the latest GTA Online weekly update. Unlike other missions, this one requires no fighting. However, it takes you on a psychedelic trip filled with hallucinations. Rockstar Games put some of the best animated scenes in this mission.

The only tough part is shooting the giant running rabbit while your character is drunk. The mission lets you pass through various obstacles and drive different vehicles, all while hallucinating.

4) First Dose 3 - Fatal Incursion

The First Dose 3 - Fatal Incursion is an action-packed mission where you have to fight with The Lost Motorcycle Club. Using a GTA Online armored vehicle is the best strategy for the initial part of the mission, as the enemies in the multiplayer game are known to be lethal aimbots.

First, you have to visit Stab City and destroy The Lost MC’s properties. This is a fun part as you get to wreak havoc on them using any weapons. After that, you have to go to Millar's Fishery, collect the meth, and steal the Dodo from the dock.

3) Last Dose 1 - This is an Intervention

This is the first mission in the GTA Online Last Dose series where you have to fight with the goons of Dr. Isaiah Friedlander. It takes place around The Freakshop.

You are advised to use the best weapons in GTA Online as the mission spawns several waves of enemy NPCs. The enemies come from all directions, and you have to be vigilant while fighting them. Although Dax and Luchadora fight with you during the period, you must not rely on them to kill the goons. Nonetheless, it is a great mission to start the Last Dose series.

2) Last Dose 5 - BDKD

The Last Dose 5 - BDKD mission takes you to the skies. The gameplay is very similar to the Minor Turbulence mission from GTA 5 Story Mode. You are required to enter a huge cargo plane by using a Velum mid-air. Once inside, fight the enemies and hijack the plane.

You must then land the plane on the Sandy Shores Airfield and defend Dax while he loads the shipment in a truck. Once you drive the truck to The Freakshop, the mission ends.

First-time players get Dr. Friedlander’s Ocelot Virtue, one of the best cars to own in GTA Online, for free from this mission.

1) First Dose 6 - Off the Rails

This is the last mission in the First Dose series where you have to go through many action-packed sequences. First, you have to infiltrate the Humane Labs and steal intel and chemicals from the loading bay.

Next, you must go to the Davis Quartz switching station before the train and divert its course. After that, you have to loot the train containers and steal the MTL Brickade 6x6 truck.

The truck contains the Acid Lab, which is one of the best businesses in GTA Online.

You can also check out these other Grand Theft Auto Online guides:

Acid Lab bonuses || Power Play Guide || Fooligan Jobs bonuses || Current Showroom cars || Returning cars this week || Current Salvage Yard vehicles

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you completed all these missions? Yes No 0 votes