GTA Online Simeon's showroom cars (and Luxury Autos vehicles) (February 15 - 21, 2024)

The newest set of vehicles for Simeon’s showroom and Luxury Autos have arrived in GTA Online as part of the latest weekly update released on February 15, 2024. Till February 21, 2024, one can collect some of the best rides that have made their way back. This includes offerings from top car manufacturers like Declasse, Ocelot, Western, BF, and Vapid, and one brand new set of wheels from Gallivanter.

Let’s quickly learn about all the latest GTA Online vehicles available at Luxury Autos Showroom as well as Simeon’s car showroom this week (February 15-21).

GTA Online Simeon’s cars list at the showroom (February 15 - 21, 2024)

1) Declasse Lifeguard

The Declasse Lifeguard is an emergency automobile in GTA Online based on real-life California Lifeguard vehicles. Being a modified variant of the standard Granger, its design resembles the tenth-generation Chevrolet Suburban.

On the performance front, the Declasse Lifeguard runs on a V8 engine, allowing it to reach a maximum speed of 95.25 mph (153.29 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:24.217.

The Lifeguard is currently available at Simeon’s car showroom for $865,000.

2) Ocelot Locust

The latest GTA Online weekly update features the Ocelot Locust as one of Simeon’s cars at Premium Deluxe Motorsport. This two-seater sports car is based on the real-life 2015 Lotus 3-Eleven and Honda HSV-010 GT.

The Locust is powered by a V8 engine with a six-speed transmission. This allows it to go as fast as 19.75 mph (192.72 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.932. Players can get the ride from Simeon’s car showroom for $1,625,000.

3) Western Motorcycle Company Bagger

The Western Bagger was another vehicle removed from GTA Online that has returned to Los Santos for just one week. This two-seater motorcycle is heavily inspired by the real-life 2013 Harley Davidson Touring Road Glide Custom.

As per testing done by Broughy1322, the Bagger can achieve a top speed of 98.00 mph (157.72 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:13.907. It can be purchased from Simeon’s car showroom for just $16,000.

4) BF Raptor

The BF Raptor is another vehicle that has come back to Los Santos. It is a two-seater roadster trike based on the real-life BMW-powered Campagna T-Rex.

Unlike the latest GTA Online podium vehicle, the Raptor runs on an inline-6 engine with a six-speed gearbox, allowing it to reach a maximum speed of 103.25 mph (166.16 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:11.371.

The Raptor is available at Simeon’s car showroom at a 30% discount, bringing its price to $453,600.

5) Declasse Vamos

The Declasse Vamos is a two-seater muscle car previously removed from GTA Online in the San Andreas Mercenaries update. It is highly inspired by the real-life 3rd Chevrolet Nova.

The Vamos runs on a 396ci (6.5L) V8 engine, enabling it to reach a top speed of 112.25 mph (180.65 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:09.871. For the next seven days, this car is available at a special 30% discounted price of $417,200 at Simeon’s car showroom.

List of vehicles at Luxury Autos Showroom this week (February 15 to 21)

1) Gallivanter Baller ST-D

The Gallivanter Baller ST-D in GTA Online is a brand-new vehicle added on February 15 as part of The Chop Shop DLC drip-feed content. Its appearance seems to resemble the real-life 5th generation Land Rover Range Rover (L460).

While its actual performance hasn’t been determined yet, in-game files suggest that this luxury SUV can achieve a top speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h). However, its real in-game performance may vary.

Players can buy the new Gallivanter Baller ST-D from the Luxury Autos Showroom for $1,715,000.

2) Vapid Dominator GT

The Vapid Dominator GT is a two-seater convertible muscle car that debuted earlier in 2024 as part of The Chop Shop update. Its design resembles the real-life 2018-2023 Ford Mustang Convertible (S550).

As per Broughy1322’s testing, the Dominator GT can reach a top speed of 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:02.880, making it very different from the latest GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles.

The Dominator GT is available from the Luxury Autos Showroom for $2,195,000.

All the aforementioned vehicles will be swapped with different sets of wheels on February 22, 2024.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you find this week's showroom vehicles worth buying? Yes No 0 votes