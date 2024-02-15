Latest GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles (February 15-21, 2024)

The latest set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles is now available for players to steal within the next seven days. From February 15 to 21, 2024, players have an opportunity to grab their hands on some fascinating vehicles the game has to offer while completing the Salvage Yard Robbery missions this week.

The featured selection of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles this time are manufactured by the likes of Överflöd, Lampadati, and Vapid.

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles of the week are Tyrant, Komoda, and Caracara 4x4 (February 15-21, 2024)

The brand-new GTA Online weekly update has refreshed the targeted vehicles in the Salvage Yard Robbery missions this week. Within the next seven days, one can earn money by stealing an Överflöd Tyrant, Lampadati Komoda, and Vapid Caracara 4x4 as part of these missions. Here’s a brief about each of the new Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles:

1) Överflöd Tyrant

The Överflöd Tyrant is a two-door hypercar that debuted in the game in 2018 as part of the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update. The vehicle appears to be a mix of the real-life Apollo Arrow and Apollo Intensa Emozione.

Unlike the newest GTA Online podium vehicle, the Överflöd Tyrant is very stable and possesses great handling. The Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle can reach a top speed of 127.00 mph (204.39 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:01.363.

2) Lampadati Komoda

The Lampadati Komoda is a four-seater compact executive sports car that has been a part of the game since 2019’s The Diamond Casino Heist update. It has taken direct inspiration from real-life vehicles like the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and 2018 Toyota Crown (S220).

Powered by a V8 engine coupled to a six-speed gearbox, the Lampadati Komoda can reach a top speed of 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.265. This Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle is considered a fairly well-rounded automobile for day-to-day uses.

3) Vapid Caracara 4x4

The Vapid Caracara 4x4 is the third Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle of the week. The four-seater pick-up off-road truck is based on the real-life 13th-generation Ford F-150 and first-generation Raptor.

On the performance front, the Caracara 4x4 may not be one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, but it still performs above average. According to Broughy1322, the automobile can reach a top speed of 103.25 mph (166.16 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:10.538.

The next batch of Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles will arrive on February 22, 2024.

