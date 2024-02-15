GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Car (February 15 to 21, 2024)

The new set of GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride cars is now available as part of the newest weekly update, giving collectors a golden opportunity to grab two free rides once again. This week’s Podium Vehicle is the Albany Brigham, a four-door coach wagon. Additionally, gamers can win a four-seater pickup truck, the Vapid Caracara 4x4, as the Prize Ride car of the week.

Both automobiles will be available till February 21, 2024, after which a new set of vehicles will take their place with the next weekly update. Let’s learn briefly about the newly added GTA Online Podium vehicle as well as the Prize Ride car.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle: Albany Brigham

The latest GTA Online podium vehicle, the Albany Brigham, has been a part of the game since 2023’s San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update. In the latest entry in the series, the car's design seems to have taken inspiration from the following multiple vehicles:

1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor or 7th generation Cadillac Fleetwood/Series 70 (1959) – Overall design

or – Overall design 1959 Superior-Cadillac Broadmoor Skyview or Royale coach series – Rear window

or – Rear window 1963 Cadillac Series 62 – Headlights

– Headlights The fifth generation of the Series 62 (later models) – Rear bumper

The Podium vehicle, the Albany Brigham, can reach a top speed of 105.50 mph (169.79 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:15.559.

Players must try their luck on the Lucky Wheel (The Diamond Casino & Resort) to get a chance to win the Brigham as the Podium Vehicle this week.

GTA Online Prize Ride: Vapid Caracara 4x4

The latest GTA Online weekly update is giving Vapid Caracara 4x4 for free, as the Prize Ride is a blessing for all outdoorsy players. The four-seater pickup truck has taken design inspiration from the following real-life automobiles:

Thirteenth generation Ford F-150 – Overall design

– Overall design First generation Raptor – Exhausts

– Exhausts Facelifted twelfth generation Ford F-Series – Headlights

– Headlights 2014-2021 Toyota Tundra – Size and placement of the headlights

– Size and placement of the headlights 2016–present Nissan Titan – Tail lights

– Tail lights Ram Rebel TRX and Ram Pickup models – Hood

The Prize Ride, the Caracara 4x4, is powered by an Inline-4 engine with throttle bodies. This allows it to complete one lap in 1:10.538 and can go up to a top speed of 103.25 mph (166.16 km/h).

To unlock the Caracara 4x4 for free, all players have to do is win the LSCM Races in the top five positions for two days in a row.

Apart from the two free vehicles, the weekly event enabled boosted payouts on a variety of game modes for players to take advantage of.

