GTA Online weekly update for February 15-21, 2024, released

The third week of February's GTA Online weekly update is now available, featuring a new vehicle and exciting bonuses for some fan-favorite game modes. The Gallivanter Baller ST-D made its long-awaited debut in Los Santos this week as part of The Chop Shop DLC drip feed. From now until February 21, 2024, the Taxi work is giving 5x cash and RP by helping the citizens of Southern San Andreas.

Those who loved the Los Santos Drug Wars are in for a treat as Rockstar is giving 2x rewards on First Dose Missions, Last Dose Missions, Fooligan Jobs, and Acid Lab Sell Missions. Adversary Mode lovers can compete in the Power Play and take advantage of the boosted payout for the next seven days.

Moreover, a new group of vehicles has arrived at car showrooms, and more in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

GTA Online weekly update for post-Valentine’s week is live (February 15 to 21, 2024)

New vehicle:

Gallivanter Baller ST-D

5x Cash and RP:

Taxi Work

2x Cash and RP:

First Dose Missions

Last Dose Missions

Fooligan Jobs

Acid Lab Sell Missions

Power Play adversary mode

New log-in bonus:

Contrast Dragon Mask

All the aforementioned bonuses allow gamers to make money faster without relying heavily on any working GTA Online money glitches.

List of GTA Online weekly vehicles at car showrooms and more (February 15 to 21, 2024)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Declasse Vamos

BF Raptor

Western Bagger

Ocelot Locust

Declasse Lifeguard

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Vapid Dominator GT

Gallivanter Baller ST-D

Podium Vehicle of the week:

Albany Brigham

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Vapid Caracara 4x4

HSW Premium Test Ride (Current-gen Xbox Series and PS5 consoles only):

Weeny Issi Rally HSW

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

Dinka Double-T

Cheval Fugitive

Bravado Buffalo

Time Trial for the week:

Supers Classics Premium Race – Business Trip

Regular Time Trial – Fort Zancudo

HSW Time Trial – Pacific Bluffs

Salvage Yard Vehicles:

Överflöd Tyrant

Vapid Caracara 4x4

Lampadati Komoda

Players can try using the free trick to obtain the Podium Vehicle this week at all costs.

GTA Online weekly discounts (February 15 to 21)

30% off:

Vapid Taxi

Declasse Vamos

BF Raptor

Överflöd Entity MT

Annis 300R

MTL Brickade 6x

Stun Gun (Gun Van)

Players can collect all the previous Dragon Mask simply by logging in before February 21, 2024.

