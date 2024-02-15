Rockstar finally adds Gallivanter Baller ST-D in GTA Online with the new update today

The Gallivanter Baller ST-D finally debuted in GTA Online today with the latest update by Rockstar Games. The four-seater luxury SUV has been added as part of The Chop Shop update. Players can visit the in-game website Legendary Motorsport and buy the new automobile for $1,715,000. It is the latest set of wheels manufactured by the in-game British automotive manufacturer.

GTA Online's Gallivanter Baller ST-D is one of the remaining drip-feed vehicles from the DLC, and it will be buyable permanently. Players won’t need to rush to get the vehicle and are free to take their time before deciding.

Gallivanter Baller ST-D will be permanently available by Rockstar after the new GTA Online update

Like the other drip-feed vehicles of The Chop Shop DLC, the Gallivanter Baller ST-D is not a limited-time vehicle. The latest GTA Online weekly update has added the luxury SUV as a permanent vehicle, allowing veterans and beginners unlimited time to get their hands on it whenever they want.

Looking at the Gallivanter Baller ST-D, the design seems to be inspired by the following real-life vehicles for different visual parts:

Fifth-generation Land Rover Range Rover (L460) – Overall design

– Overall design Fourth-generation Land Rover Range Rover (L405) – Headlights, D-pillar, side trim, exhausts, and rear bumper

– Headlights, D-pillar, side trim, exhausts, and rear bumper Third-generation Range Rover Sport (L461) – Wheels and the front bumper

The vehicle seems to be another variant of the Baller ST, adding one more vehicle in Los Santos with Baller in its name Baller in it.

This is how the Rockstar Games describes the Gallivanter Baller ST-D on the in-game website:

“Got the itch for a supercharged SUV with serious go-power? Then you might have a case of the Gallivanter Baller ST-D. And you wouldn't be the first. It's spreading fast, and with a Remote Control Unit and Missile Lock-On Jammer available to install, keeping your hands off is gonna be hard. The ST-D: Everybody's getting it.”

Unlike the current GTA Online podium vehicle, the Gallivanter Baller ST-D can reach a top speed of 86.99 mph (140.00 km/h) per the in-game files. Players should note that the actual performance of the SUV may vary on the road.

As per Rockstar Games, the luxury car is compatible with Imani-Tech upgrades, allowing players to install the Missile Lock-On Jammer.

Along with the Baller ST-D, the new set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles are now available after the latest update.

