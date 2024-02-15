5 of the best returning GTA Online cars this week (February 15 to 21)

While the GTA Online roster has some amazing cars that players like to drive around the town, Rockstar Games' decision to remove some of them was quite confusing to many. Although unreasonable, fortunately, they keep rotating them in the weekly updates.

Some amazing cars are returning to the game this week (February 15 to 21) as well, and players have limited time to obtain them in GTA Online. This is a wonderful opportunity for both newbies and veteran players to obtain some cars that are normally no longer available in the game.

This article will list five cars that one must purchase during the ongoing weekly update, failing which they will have to wait for an unforeseen amount of time before returning to the game.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Five returning vehicles in GTA Online worth obtaining this week (February 15 to 21)

1) Declasse Vamos

The Declasse Vamos is among the several vehicles that will appear in GTA 6. However, players have the perfect opportunity to obtain this amazing Muscle Car in GTA Online till February 21, 2024. The vehicle is available at a stunning 30% discounted price at Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom.

Ever since Rockstar Games removed this car from the game, players have been requesting the developers to bring it back. Not only does the Chevrolet Nova-based car look classy and amazing, but it also offers a top speed of 112.25 mph (180.65 km/h). This makes it amazing for races or general rides around Los Santos looking for trouble.

2) Ocelot Locust

When it comes to crazy designs and looks, Ovelot Locust is a vehicle that naturally comes to many players' minds. This two-seat Sports Car was removed from the game but seems to have made a return with the current GTA Online weekly update.

Not only does the Locust offer a top speed of 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h), but it also offers decent performance when it comes to handling and acceleration. This is mainly because it is light, allowing the driver to maneuver swiftly through traffic. Ocelot Locust mainly emanates from the real-life 2015 Lotus 3-Eleven and is also available at Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom.

3) BF Raptor

BF Raptor is one of the most popular ones on the list, and it is based on the real-life Campagna T-Rex. While it is a Sports Car in Grand Theft Auto Online, it does not look like one. It has a peculiar look that is a mix of a motorcycle and a car.

Rockstar Games removed it from the online multiplayer mode for no apparent reason but is offering it to players for a limited time. On top of that, everyone can utilize the GTA Online weekly discounts to obtain the Raptor at 30% off. This is a great opportunity to get your hands on this amazing car.

You will once again need to visit Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom to check this vehicle out and purchase it.

4) Bravado Buffalo

While players are quite excited about the newly added Gallivanter Baller ST-D in GTA Online, they are also happy to see the Bravado Buffalo back in the purchasable list in the stores. It was disappointing to see this vehicle removed since it has been in the game for a long time.

While players could still pick it up from the street, not everybody knows where to locate it. So, it is great to see it as a Test Track Vehicle from February 15 to 21. While not the fastest car in its category, the Bravado Buffalo still offers a speed of 112.25 mph (180.65 km/h).

This is a decent speed for normal races or drives around the town. The car is also based on the real-life Dodge Charger, giving players another reason to purchase it in the game.

5) Cheval Fugitive

Sedan cars are often ignored by players for being too simple. However, several fans were upset to see the Cheval Fugitive being removed from the in-game store. While it is not the fastest car in GTA Online or offers the most customization options, it is a pleasant and relaxed ride that other sports or supercars cannot offer.

This car's return to the game has brought great joy to fans of this category. The Cheval Fugitive is available as a Test Track vehicle in the game from February 15 to 21. This is a great time to get your hands on this car in the game at a cheap price without having to look for it on the streets.

The car can also go as fast as 107.75 mph (173.41 km/h), which is not too slow considering its class. The Fugitive is based on the real-life Holden Caprice (Chevrolet Caprice) and Holden Commodore.

In the meantime, players can also check out the GTA Online Podium Vehicle and try their luck at obtaining it in the game.

