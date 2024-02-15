Massive GTA Online weekly discounts by Rockstar till February 21, 2024

New GTA Online weekly discounts are now available by Rockstar Games as part of the latest weekly update. From February 15 to 21, 2024, players can log in to the world of Grand Theft Auto Online and save huge amounts of money by purchasing new sets of wheels or starting a new business.

This week’s offering include rides from the likes of MTL, Annis, Overflod, BF, Declasse, and Vapid.

GTA Online weekly discounts: Everything on sale this week (February 15 to 21, 2024)

The recently released GTA Online weekly update lets gamers claim an enticing 30% discount on various vehicles, one of which can help them start a business this week while saving money on the purchase. Here’s a brief list of everything on sale in the latest weekly discounts offered by Rockstar Games until February 21, 2024:

MTL Brickade 6x6 (30% off)

Annis 300R (30% off) - $1,452,500

Överflöd Entity MT (30% off) - $1,648,500

BF Raptor (30% off) - $453,600

Declasse Vamos (30% off) - $417,200

Vapid Taxi (30% off) - $455,000 - $341,250

Stun Gun – Gun Van (30% off)

The abovementioned weekly discounts will be changed with the next weekly update, scheduled to be released on February 22, 2024.

Weekly discounts: What would be the right investment this week? (February 15 to 21, 2024)

Among the available choices in the newest set of weekly discounts, one of the best investments, considering most players already got the Acid Lab business by 2024, is the Annis 300R. The two-seater fastback sports coupe debuted in Los Santos with the 2020 Los Santos Drug Wars update. Unlike the current GTA Online podium vehicle, the 300R has taken inspiration from the real-life Nissan Z (RZ34) and Fairlady Z Customized Proto.

On the performance front, the Annis 300R can reach a maximum top speed of 120.00 mph (193.12 km/h) thanks to its twin-cam straight-4 engine coupled with a six-speed transmission. According to the testing done by famous creator Broughy1322, the discounted vehicle is very much capable of completing one lap in an average time of 1:03.881.

The Annis 300R may not be considered one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, but it is valuable for its compatibility with Imani-Tech Upgrades like the Missile Lock-On Jammer.

While the Annis 300R can be considered a viable choice, all the things available in the weekly sale are worth buying at the current 30% discount.

