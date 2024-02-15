How to start GTA Online Power Play and earn 2x bonuses this week? (February 15 to 21)

GTA Online Power Play is back in the limelight as the new weekly update gave it a huge boost this week. From now until February 24, 2024, players can earn 2x bonuses just by competing in this deathmatch-like adversary mode. What makes the Power Play different from the standard deathmatch is the availability of several power-ups during its matches, allowing players to gain an advantage on the opposing team.

However, one may wonder how to start the game mode in 2024. To help everyone, this article shares a simplistic way to access the GTA Online Power Play adversary mode.

GTA Online Power Play: A step-by-step guide to starting it this week (February 15 to 24)

The latest GTA Online weekly update has made the Power Play adversary mode worth playing again by giving double cash and RP on it. Here’s how to quickly start it using the Pause Menu and earn the extra bonuses just by participating:

Open the Pause Menu Choose the Online tab Go to Jobs Select Rockstar Created Get to the Adversary Modes Scroll and select any of the listed Power Play games

In 2024, there are seven different Power Play games available, all eligible for the double bonuses in GTA Online this week. Here’s a list of all of the available maps for the same:

Power Play I (Pacific Ocean)

(Pacific Ocean) Power Play II (Los Santos)

(Los Santos) Power Play III (Blaine County)

(Blaine County) Power Play IV (Los Santos International Airport)

(Los Santos International Airport) Power Play V (Terminal)

(Terminal) Power Play VI (Blaine County)

(Blaine County) Missile Base (Mount Chiliad Launch Facility)

GTA Online Power Play: What else to know about the adversary mode?

The Power Play debuted in the game with 2016’s Further Adventures in the Finance and Felony update. Like the standard deathmatch, the basic objective of this adversary mode is to eliminate the enemy team members with weapons; however, the availability of power-ups makes it different from the former.

Here’s a list of all power-ups available in the adversary mode in 2024:

Dark – Hides icons of the enemy

– Hides icons of the enemy Flipped – Inverts camera controls of the opposing team

– Inverts camera controls of the opposing team Raging – Increases damage and resistance

– Increases damage and resistance Doped – Applies a ripple visual effect on the enemy’s screen

– Applies a ripple visual effect on the enemy’s screen Zoned – Slows time

– Slows time Beasted – Transforms players into the Beast, giving them special powers like super jump, invisibility, and super strength

Up to 12 players can compete in two teams, except the Missile Base mission that can be played by 4-8 members only.

Apart from competing in Power Play, gamers can also earn money by stealing a new set of Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles this week.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.