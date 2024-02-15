How to complete GTA Online Acid Lab sell missions for 2x rewards this week? (February 15 - 21)

Acid Lab is one of the best businesses in GTA Online, especially for beginners. It is incredibly easy to run and helps in making a lot of money. Notably, Rockstar Games has doubled its payout from February 15 through February 21, 2024. Therefore, Acid Lab owners can rake in hundreds of thousands of dollars in profit while this time-limited bonus lasts.

For those requiring assistance, here's how to complete GTA Online Acid Lab sell missions for 2x rewards this week.

GTA Online Acid Lab guide: How to complete sell missions for 2x rewards this week? (February 15 - 21, 2024)

The Acid Lab business is acquired by completing The First Dose DLC missions. As part of these jobs, you will steal the MTL Brickade 6x6, an armored truck that acts as the base of operations of this business. However, you will have to pay a fee of $750,000 to set up the Acid Lab inside this GTA Online vehicle.

Once that is done, head inside the Acid Lab by standing in the mission marker beside the Brickade 6x6. This business runs on the principle of sourcing supplies, which can be stolen or bought, and then selling the finished product, which will pay 2x the regular reward during the ongoing GTA Online weekly update.

The amount of product and its relative payout will be displayed on the screen's bottom right corner when inside the Acid Lab. You can start a sell mission when there is some product available by standing in this corner:

Stand here and press the prompted button to start a sell mission.

There are three types of Acid Lab sell missions - Stash, Paper Boy, and Police Sting, and you will be randomly assigned one upon selecting to sell your product. It should also be noted that you must register yourself as a CEO, VIP, or MC President in the Interaction Menu to start this job.

All Acid Lab sell missions have a 20-minute time limit but differ in the narrative:

Stash - Involves delivering acid to five locations on the map. If a wanted level is attained during this mission, you will be required to clear it before delivering the product to the next location.

- Involves delivering acid to five locations on the map. If a wanted level is attained during this mission, you will be required to clear it before delivering the product to the next location. Paper Boy - Requires throwing acid-stashed paper rolls into baskets at delivery locations. Completing one delivery unlocks the next location for the same.

- Requires throwing acid-stashed paper rolls into baskets at delivery locations. Completing one delivery unlocks the next location for the same. Police Sting - Features only a single delivery location, but that turns out to be a police ambush. You will have to clear the attained wanted level and then deliver the product to a backup location.

Selling a full batch of acid should reward well over $200,000, which will be much higher with the currently active 2x bonuses. Additionally, you can install Acid Lab upgrades and name your product in the Interaction Menu before selling to increase its sale value.

Rockstar Games has also introduced a fresh set of GTA Online weekly discounts and bonus rewards on Fooligan Jobs, Taxi Work, The First and Last Dose DLC missions, and the Power Play Adversary Mode, active through February 21, 2024.

Furthermore, a new Imani Tech-compatible SUV, called the Gallivanter Baller ST-D, has been added to The Chop Shop update drip feed, and it can be bought from Legendary Motorsport for $1,715,000.

