10 vehicles for GTA Online solo players in 2024

GTA Online is Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode, but it has evolved into more of a single-player game over the years. Countless players grind the title's missions and businesses alone, especially The Cayo Perico Heist, the only one that can be completed solo. The game also offers some great vehicles for solo players. Some can help complete missions, whereas others protect other players in Public sessions.

This article lists the 10 best vehicles for Grand Theft Auto Online solo players in 2024. These rides are usually expensive, so not all options on this list will be affordable for beginners.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Karin Kuruma (Armored) and other great vehicles for GTA Online solo players in 2024

1) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Introduced in the June 2023 GTA Online update, the Ferrari Roma-inspired Stinger TT is a really fast car. It can hit a top speed of 132.00 mph after full upgradation and 168.50 mph with HSW upgrades installed.

The vehicle can also be equipped with Imani Tech upgrades and withstands multiple explosives with Armor Plating installed. Those interested can buy it for $2,380,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

2) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is an electric Super Car based on the Lotus Evija. It can achieve a top speed of 119.25 mph when fully upgraded. It can also be equipped with Imani Tech upgrades and Armor Plating.

This car can be a great asset for solo players, especially GTA Online beginners, as it can be obtained for free by completing all The First Dose and Last Dose missions.

3) Mammoth F-160 Raiju

The Mammoth F-160 Raiju is possibly the best aircraft in the game currently. It can move incredibly fast at a top speed of 232.50 mph and shoot Homing Missiles. It also has a front-mounted cannon, a Stealth Mode, as well as VTOL.

That said, the vehicle is highly expensive ($6,855,000) on Warstock Cache and Carry, even with its Trade Price of $5,141,250.

4) MTL Brickade 6x6

The armored MTL Brickade 6x6 truck can be acquired for free through The First Dose missions. Players can then pay $750,000 to set up an Acid Lab, one of the best businesses in GTA Online, within it.

Though not a fast ride, the Brickade 6x6 is highly explosive-resistant and has bullet-resistant windows on all sides.

5) Karin Kuruma (Armored)

One of the must-have vehicles in GTA Online, the Karin Kuruma (Armored) is almost completely bulletproof and can be a great asset for completing missions.

The car isn't very fast, but it is pretty affordable at $698,250 (or its $525,000 Trade Price) on Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

6) RUNE Kosatka

The RUNE Kosatka submarine costs $2,200,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry.

While the vehicle has some great attributes, like missiles and explosive resistivity, owning it is mandatory (along with a Casino Penthouse) for playing the highly profitable Cayo Perico Heist.

7) HVY Nightshark

The HVY Nightshark costs $1,245,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry. It has good explosive resistance with fully upgraded armor and boasts dual machine guns.

Players can also equip the vehicle with Window Plates to make it decently bullet-resistant.

8) Pegassi Toreador

The Pegassi Toreador is one of the most unique GTA Online cars. It can move on land (with a fully upgraded top speed of 135.25 mph) and underwater. It also shoots Homing Missiles, is bulletproof from the back, and has decent explosive resistance.

Although the Toreador cannot be used in missions, it is a great vehicle for PvP (Player vs Player) scenarios.

9) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

A stylish Super Car with a roof-mounted minigun and bullet-resistant windows, the Weaponized Ignus can be bought for $4,500,000 from Warstock Cache and Carry.

The vehicle can equipped with a Missile Lock-On Jammer. It can go as fast as 124.75 mph when fully upgraded and 146.25 mph with HSW upgrades installed.

10) Pegassi Oppressor MK II

Possibly the most controversial vehicle in GTA Online, and one that most don't want to see return in GTA 6, the Oppressor MK II is a flying motorcycle that can shoot homing missiles.

While it can be a menace in the hands of griefers, it can be incredibly useful for solo players to complete missions quickly. However, it has one of the most expensive price tags on Warstock Cache and Carry at $8,000,000.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : On what platform do you play GTA Online? PC Console 0 votes