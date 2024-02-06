Why Thrax supercar is so popular in GTA Online Chop Shop update

GTA Online has no shortage of vehicles to serve various purposes. To make things even better, the Chop Shop update has brought in a new way to obtain some great cars through robberies, giving you the option to either sell them or store them in your garage. The Truffade Thrax is one such car that has regained popularity after the DLC rolled out.

In the online multiplayer, Super Cars come with extravagant designs, sweet exhaust notes, and amazing top speeds. However, some cars, such as the Thrax, shine more than others.

This article shares some details about the car and what makes it so popular.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Truffade Thrax is an amazing Super Car in GTA Online deserving of its fame

One of the main reasons players opt for the Truffade Thrax is its design. It is based on the real-life Bugatti Divo and Italdesign Zerouno, both of which are aesthetically pleasing vehicles. The compact and slanted backside, front hood with air vents, and grill give it an aggressive look.

The Salvage Yard in GTA Online is a new business added with the Chop Shop update. It allows players to complete small robbery missions and obtain specific cars. They can then sell these cars to Yusuf Amir, salvage them, or keep them in their garage. Several players opt for the last choice if they don't already own this car.

Players were pleasantly surprised to see the Thrax as one of the vehicles that they needed to steal. This is because it is one of the fastest supercars in GTA Online and can manage a top speed of 124.00 mph (199.56 km/h). It also has great handling, making it a great ride to own in the game.

The whole casino mission, where players need to enter the property under disguise and go through several armed guards, is fun. This is another reason why stealing the Truffade Thrax does not feel like a chore, as is the case with some other vehicle robberies.

While there are no discounts with the ongoing GTA Online weekly update, Rockstar Games could offer players the vehicle at a lesser price sometime soon. This would be quite rewarding and further allow more automobile enthusiasts to get their hands on the Truffade Thrax in the game.

Meanwhile, players can obtain and try the new GTA Online Lunar New Year gifts that Rockstar Games is offering for free.

