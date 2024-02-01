GTA Online weekly update for February 1-7, 2024, released

The first GTA Online weekly update of February 2024 is here, giving players exciting opportunities to earn money and grab new vehicles in Los Santos. After adding the much-awaited Drag Races last time, this week is all about Simeon supremacy as both Simeon Contact Missions and Export Requests are giving triple bonuses. From now until February 7, 2024, players can earn double cash and RP by completing Exotic Exports and Auto Shop Client Jobs.

A new set of Community Series Jobs are also offering triple the amount of normal payout, and Vespucci Job (Remix) returned to the limelight with double money throughout the week. Fans can also unlock unique items as free log-in bonuses and claim 30% vehicular discounts in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

GTA Online weekly update for February’s 1st week is live (February 1 to 7, 2024)

3x Cash and RP:

Community Series Jobs

Simeon Contact Missions

Simeon's Export Requests

2x Cash and RP:

Exotic Exports

Vespucci Job (Remix)

Auto Shop Client Jobs

Log-in bonuses:

Wooden Dragon Mask

Red Lunar New Year Dress’

Black Lunar New Year Tee

This week, the new money-making opportunities in Los Santos allow everyone to hustle without relying much on working GTA Online money glitches.

Newest GTA Online vehicles at car showrooms this week (February 1 to 7, 2024)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Pegassi Infernus

Bravado Verlierer

Vulcar Nebula Turbo

Överflöd Imorgon

Coil Raiden

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Grotti Turismo Omaggio

Karin Vivanite

Podium Vehicle of the week:

Declasse Mamba

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Lampadati Michelli GT

HSW Premium Test Ride (Current-gen platforms: PS5 and Xbox Series X/S):

Übermacht Sentinel XS HSW

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

Schyster Deviant

Ocelot Lynx

Weeny Issi Sport

Time Trial for the week:

Supers Premium Race – Cutting Corners

Regular Time Trial – Mount Gordo

HSW Time Trial –Ron Alternates

Salvage Yard Vehicles this week:

Benefactor LM87

Invetero Coquette BlackFin

Bravado Greenwood

Players can try using the free trick to get the Podium Vehicle at all costs anytime this week.

New weekly discounts for the next couple of days (February 1 to 4, 2024)

30% off:

Eclipse Blvd. Garage and Customisations

Pegassi Infernus

Bravado Verlierer

Coil Raiden

Överflöd Imorgon

Vulcar Nebula Turbo

Unholy Hellbringer (Gun Van)

While waiting for the GTA 6 trailer 2, fans can utilize the aforementioned weekly bonuses and take one step closer to becoming the criminal kingpin of Los Santos.

