GTA Online Salvage Yard guide (2023)

The GTA Online Chop Shop update has added several new things to the multiplayer and the Salvage Yard business is one of them. While the game already has several ways for players to make money, every new opportunity is highly appreciated. Since most of the other businesses are getting old, it is a great initiative by Rockstar Games to bring new things to the community.

Since the Salvage Yard is a new property in GTA Online, a lot of players are not aware of the right procedure to purchase and operate it. Since they can also start special vehicle robbery missions through this business, it is recommended that they purchase it.

This article will guide them on how to purchase, operate, and start the robbery missions through the Salvage Yard in GTA Online.

GTA Online Salvage Yard: Everything you need to know

The Salvage Yard in the GTA Online Chop Shop update is the perfect opportunity to meet Yusuf Amir from Grand Theft Auto 4, who wants to expand his car collection. However, you will first need to purchase the Salvage Yard to get into the robberies and other missions.

So to start, you will need to visit the Maze Bank Foreclosures website and then invest in one of the five properties that are available for purchase. While they range from $1,620,000 to $2,690,000, not all of the locations are suited for business. So, you need to know about the best Salvage Yard locations that you should pick from the list below:

La Puerta ($2,690,000)

($2,690,000) Strawberry ($2,570,000)

($2,570,000) Murrieta Heights ($2,420,000)

($2,420,000) Shady Shores ($2,030,000)

($2,030,000) Paleto Bay ($1,620,000)

Afterwards, you can also equip certain upgrades that will help out your business and allow it to run smoothly. Below is a list of all the prices for these upgrades:

Tow Truck ($1,100,000 to $650,000)

($1,100,000 to $650,000) Tint ($75,000)

($75,000) Get Trade Rates ($450,000)

($450,000) Staff ($625,000)

($625,000) Wall Safe ($750,000)

Once the transaction is complete, it is time to hit the targets and steal some amazing cars for Yusuf Amir. He will meet you when you enter the Salvage Yard for the first time and also introduce you to his cousin Jamal. Once inside, you will need to interact with the computer in the corner to take on the missions. There are three missions that you can start:

The Duggan Robbery

The Gangbanger Robbery

The Cargo Ship Robbery

The goal of each robbery is to obtain a certain vehicle specific to that mission. The robberies/heists are divided into several parts and will require you to spend some time scouting the areas and making preparations.

Now, you will have the option to deliver the cars to Yusuf or scrap them off for their valuable parts. Generally, giving them off to him is more profitable. If you purchase the Tow Truck upgrade, you can use it to tow vehicles to your Salvage Yard to strip them for parts and sell them separately for money in GTA Online.

The revenue for each mission depends on certain factors, like if they are damaged and if you were able to complete the side tasks. The ongoing Chop Shop update has the community hyped and the Grand Theft Auto 6 rumors are only increasing it further.

