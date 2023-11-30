Who is Yusuf Amir from Liberty City, and what role will he play in GTA Online Winter update?

GTA Online keeps implementing a slew of updates, with Rockstar Games now bringing back an iconic figure from a previous title to spice up proceedings. Yusuf Amir, a character who purchases some of the vehicles sold by the protagonist via the Import/Export business in the online multiplayer, has finally decided to show up.

However, unlike his role in Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony, players will only get to complete certain missions alongside his cousin Jamal during the upcoming GTA Online Winter update.

For those who never got to enjoy Ballads of Gay Tony, this article will describe Yusuf Amir's background and his intentions in the online multiplayer.

Ultra-rich real estate developer from Liberty City is all set to make an appearance in GTA Online

Yusuf Amir from rand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony (Image via Rockstar Games)

Yusuf Amir is a tritagonist who appears in Grand Theft Auto: Ballads of Gay Tony. While he was mentioned in GTA 4 in a couple of instances, Yusuf never had any significant role in the story. Players get to see more of his colors in the next game, where he helps Tony and Luis Lopez.

Extremely rich and willing to show off his wealth, Yusuf owns several apartments, businesses, and penthouses. He finances Gay Tony's nightclubs and meets Luis there before taking a liking to the young men and offering them several missions.

However, betraying everyone's initial thoughts, Yusuf takes over a Buzzard Attack Chopper and goes to help out and rescue Luis from a dangerous gunfight. However, that doesn't diminish his interest in big houses and expensive cars. This is where he makes an entry in Grand Theft Auto Online.

What role will Yusuf play in GTA Online?

Players have already been engaged in business with Yusuf Amir in the online multiplayer. They can sell expensive vehicles to him through the Import/Export Business. However, he is set to make a physical appearance with the GTA Online Winter Update.

According to the Newswire article, players must participate in some high-stakes robberies to obtain expensive cars for Yusuf through Red’s Auto Parts, a new salvage yard they will be able to purchase in the game. They can steal the vehicles and sell them to him for a good amount of cash.

Rockstar could add several new missions with the Winter Update that revolve around this character.

Rockstar Games will drop the Winter Update for Grand Theft Auto Online soon. Upon its arrival, players will be able to access Yusuf's missions in the game.

