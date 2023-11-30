When is the GTA 6 trailer expected to drop?

GTA 6 is one of the most highly anticipated games of all time. Fans have been over the moon ever since Rockstar Games announced that the title's first trailer would roll out in December. Now that the month is finally here, fans can't help but speculate when the big event might take place. There are already a lot of rumors floating around the internet.

When Rockstar made the announcement in November, they did not specify a fixed date for the trailer's release. So, while the fans were happy about getting some information from the video publishing company, they were also curious to know more.

This article will shed more light on the topic and share some legit speculations.

Note: The article is subjective and is based on the writer's opinion as well as the rumors and speculations on the internet.

GTA 6's trailer might not be too far away

In a tweet shared by Rockstar Games on November 8, they revealed that the first official trailer for GTA 6 will roll out in early December. This news came at a time when fans were still busy with all the Grand Theft Online events and missions.

According to Tez2, a reliable source of Grand Theft Auto 6 information on X (formerly Twitter), Rockstar might release the trailer either on the very first day of the month (Friday, December 1) or the coming weekend (December 2-3). However, there is also a chance that they might delay it until Tuesday (December 5).

These speculations might turn out to be true because Rockstar is also planning to drop a big update for GTA Online. So, it only makes sense that they don't want both contents to clash.

Could Rockstar delay the trailer more?

While there is always a chance for some unforeseen circumstance to delay the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, Rockstar might not want that to happen. As mentioned before, the much-awaited Winter DLC update for GTA Online is also due in December.

Since this will probably be a month-long event covering Christmas and New Year content, it is possible that the developers might drop it on December 12.

This is mainly because the current GTA+ membership will also end on that date. So, the first week of December is the best window to release the trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 to keep the players excited for the upcoming title.

Fans are hoping to see more information about the protagonist duo, Lucia and Jason, who are rumored to be part of the game.

However, the biggest reveal would be if the game is really set in Vice City and how the map looks since it was last featured in GTA Vice City way back in 2002.

At the end of the day, these are just speculations, so fans should take them with a grain of salt. Hopefully, Rockstar will drop the actual release date for the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer soon.

