5 best ways to make money in GTA Online ahead of winter update 2023

GTA Online is teeming with various money-making opportunities for both newbies and veterans. However, Rockstar Games keeps tweaking several quests and heists, which can make things confusing for the players. Now that the Winter DLC is about to roll out, everyone is looking to save enough money to purchase vehicles and skins that will be released with the update.

While veterans can easily participate in high-risk heists for a great payout, newbies and solo players don't have this option. Fortunately, Rockstar has implemented several ways for low-level players to save up cash in the game.

This article lists five methods that are currently the best way for anyone to make good money in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 ways to make money in GTA Online and prepare for the Winter Update

5) Nightclubs

Nightclubs are one of the best businesses to make money in GTA Online. Since they can be unlocked fairly early into the game, beginners should focus on starting them up before anything else. While they will need to spend a minimum of $1.08 million to purchase the cheapest option available, the payout is quite handy.

Nightclubs can generate a passive income of $50,000 every 48 minutes, making them quite profitable without having to take on dangerous missions. This is a great way to earn money while also looking at other possible options.

4) Franklin's Payphone Hits

To complete Franklin's Payphone assassination missions, players will first need to set up an Agency in GTA Online. Once this is done, they simply need to complete three Security Contract missions to unlock the Payphone Hits.

Franklin provides certain targets that need to be eliminated, and also gives specific instructions on how to complete these assassinations. However, it is optional for the players to follow them. One can make $15,000 per kill, which can be stacked up to $85,000 along with a bonus of $75,000 by following Franklin's instructions.

3) Cayo Perico Heist

Solo players looking to make some money in GTA Online can pick up the Cayo Perico Heist. It is still one of the best, even after the recent nerf. Further, it can earn the players a significant amount of money without them needing to team up with randoms in the multiplayer lobby.

Since gamers need to collect a variety of exotic items in exchange for money, the pay also differs depending on what they pick. So, a successful heist can earn the players anywhere from a few hundred thousand dollars to a couple of million bucks.

2) Auto Shop Client Jobs

The Auto Shop Client Jobs is another effective way for players to make good money without having to face any tricky situations. It has pretty straightforward tasks where one needs to collect the clients' cars and modify them.

Once this is done, they can either drive the cars to the required location or ask a staff to do this. While the pay can vary from vehicle to vehicle in GTA Online, players usually get paid $50,000 for each delivery, making it a great venture in the online multiplayer for both beginners and veterans.

1) The Time Trials

Racing enthusiasts are always looking to compete against others to compare their skills. Well, GTA Online's Time Trial missions are a great way to test their skills while getting paid for it in the game in a relatively short time.

Combined with the double/triple cash and RP bonuses from the GTA Online weekly updates, players can earn anywhere from $100,000 to $200,000 from each race. All they need to do is race against the timer and reach the final checkpoint before the clock hits zero. They just need to ensure that they have a decently fast car and good driving skills.

The Winter Update will add several new things to the game and also work as a great distraction while Rockstar Games prepares for the alleged GTA 6 pre-order.

