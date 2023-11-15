GTA 6 pre-orders will expectedly go live after the trailer next month

The official announcement for the GTA 6 trailer has created much anticipation, with fans expecting pre-orders to begin right after the trailer launch. According to the GTA 6 Trailer Countdown fan account on X, the game’s pre-orders are expected to go live just after the first trailer. They also shared three bundles expected to be announced for the upcoming title in the series.

Rockstar officially announced the upcoming GTA 6 trailer for early December 2023, leaving only a few days before fans can see the first look at the upcoming blockbuster.

GTA 6 pre-order date is expected to start next month

Expand Tweet

As seen in the post above, the fan account shared the expected pre-order period while sharing three different bundles that might be offered. According to them, here are all the options expected to be available after the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer next month:

Standard Edition ($69.99)

Grand Theft Auto 6 Story Mode

Grand Theft Auto 6 Online

Special Edition ($99.99)

Grand Theft Auto VI Story Mode

Grand Theft Auto VI Online

SteelBook with Exclusive Artwork

Blueprint Map

$1,000,000 in Grand Theft Auto Online

Collector’s Edition ($199.99)

Grand Theft Auto VI Story Mode

Grand Theft Auto VI Online

20-in Jason and Lucia statue

Exclusive Tommy Vercetti Outfit in Grand Theft Auto Online

Vice Lights Digital Soundtrack

SteelBook with Exclusive Artwork

Blueprint Map

$10,000,000 in Grand Theft Auto Online

The fan also supported the claim by pointing out Red Dead Redemption 2’s pre-orders that went live just a day after its official teaser in 2016.

Rockstar Games has announced GTA 6 official trailer

On an X post of November 8, 2023, Rockstar Games announced the first trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6 that will be showcased early next month. In the official statement, here’s how the developer thanked the fans for their support:

“Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about.”

A Bloomberg report published on the same date confirmed that there will be two protagonists and a Miami-like fictional city, most probably called Vice City.

Fans should take all of the rumors with a pinch of salt now. The official information will soon be revealed if pre-orders happen to start next month.

Poll : Are you excited for GTA 6 trailer? Yes No 1 votes