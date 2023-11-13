5 big things GTA 6 should learn from Red Dead Redemption 2

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated video game. After the recent announcement by Rockstar about the upcoming trailer, the hype has gone off the roof. But amid all the excitement, fans also wish the developers to take inspiration from one of their other popular games, Red Dead Redemption 2. Not only is it extremely popular, but it also has a lot of things that developers can use in GTA 6.

The reasons behind these claims are the success and the popularity of Red Dead Redemption 2. This article will look at some of the features of RDR 2 that Rockstar should implement in their upcoming GTA title.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

A dense map, customizable weapons, and three other things from Red Dead Redemption 2 that should appear in GTA 6

1) A dense map with an active ecosystem

Grand Theft Auto 5 has a huge map with various locations. But, most of these places are generally barren of any life or activity. This has been a huge complaint that everyone has with the game.

On the other hand, Red Dead Redemption 2 has a large map densely populated with NPCs and an active ecosystem where flora and fauna flourish. This means that players often encounter wildlife during free roam, which gives the world a sense of realism.

Rockstar Games should work in this direction and allow the GTA 6 map to be dynamic and filled with activities.

2) Too many protagonists take away the immersion

Rockstar Games decided to add three protagonists to GTA 5 on top of tons of other characters. While this allowed the developers to expand the story, the switch between the protagonists was usually abrupt and took away the immersion.

RDR 2 followed the simple one-protagonist formula, where the whole story was represented from a single perspective without drifting off. This helped the gamers to connect with the main character better and feel his emotions and actions without sudden breaks.

If the leaks and rumors are true, then GTA 6 Lucia will be one of the protagonists of the upcoming title alongside one other male character. More information will likely be revealed soon.

3) Customizable weapons will be a welcoming surprise

The ability to customize the weapons is one of the reasons why everyone loves Red Dead Redemption 2 so much. This feature has been missing from all the Grand Theft Auto games, and fans have always requested Rockstar to work on it.

While gamers can equip silencers and do basic customization with certain weapons, the overall process is not satisfying and is very limited. It is quite surprising that the developers did not think of further expanding it, considering guns are the game's main focus.

Hopefully, players might get the chance to customize and upgrade the looks as well as the performance of their weapons according to their tastes in Grand Theft Auto 6.

4) Better and more interactive AIs

NPCs in GTA games have always been there to just fill the space or be butchered by bored gamers. While the recent titles have seen some improvement in the AIs, it's still far from satisfactory.

However, Rockstar Games achieved this in RDR 2, where the NPCs feel like a part of the world. They have routines, with some following strict paths every time. This allows the players to see them as a part of the game and the story and increases the realism.

The players can also converse with these NPCs and have various outcomes from these conversations. This has been missing from the GTA titles. Hopefully, fans might get to see something similar in the upcoming GTA 6 official trailer.

5) An honor system that reflects the gamer's playstyle

The honor system in RDR 2 was a great feature that affected the protagonist and the story's outcome, depending on how players treated other characters.

Since Grand Theft Auto has always been about breaking laws and participating in illegal activities, it will be hard to implement the exact feature in the upcoming title.

However, the developers can take inspiration from this and craft a new feature based on the honor system. This will affect the way everyone has been playing the series' titles and provide something new and fresh.

Since most of the things from the GTA 6 leaked footage are turning out to be true, fans are hoping for the upcoming title to defy their expectations.

Poll : Do you think GTA 6 will be better than Red Dead Redemption 2? Yes, it surely will Nah, not a chance 0 votes