When is the GTA 6 official trailer coming out: Everything you need to know

There’s a lot of buzz on the internet surrounding the GTA 6 official trailer, and for good reason. Rockstar Games has announced that the first trailer of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title will be revealed early next month. That means fans will get to see the first look of the next-gen game or maybe some of its featured characters.

This article shares everything you need to know about the upcoming GTA 6 official trailer by Rockstar Games.

GTA 6 official trailer is coming in early December 2023 as per Rockstar Games

As can be seen in the above-mentioned social media post, Rockstar Games informed everyone about their 25th anniversary being observed next month and thanked fans for their support over the years. Here’s what they added in their statement:

“Without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us.”

In the last part of the post, they announced that the first official trailer for GTA 6 would be released early next month.

The latest GTA+ membership period will end on December 11, 2023, hinting at a possibility of a new DLC on December 12, 2023, along with a trailer of the next Grand Theft Auto title.

Additionally, the Game Awards 2023 is scheduled for December 7, 2023, and fans can expect to see the GTA 6 trailer during the show.

While there’s no other information available yet regarding what to expect from the first teaser of the next game, a report confirmed a few things about it.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is confirmed to have two protagonists and a returning Vice City as per a Bloomberg report

On November 8, 2023, Jason Schreier from Bloomberg first reported about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, which was later confirmed by the developers themselves. The mentioned report also confirmed a few notable things about the next title in the series:

Two protagonists—a boy and a girl

A Miami-like setting to explore

The map can easily be called Vice City, which last appeared in 2002’s Grand Theft Auto Vice City. It would be nice to see such an iconic setting return after all these years, as fans have fond memories of it in the past decade.

The GTA 6 leaked footage has also suggested a few things that gamers can expect from the upcoming title in the series. This includes possible changes in car theft mechanisms, detailed character animations, more accessible interiors, the ability to carry weapons on your back, and more.

While no definite release date has been announced for the trailer at the time of writing of this article, fans can expect Rockstar Games to reveal more information very soon.

Poll : Are you excited to see GTA 6 official trailer? Yes, of course! No 2 votes