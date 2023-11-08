Rockstar reportedly plans to announce GTA 6 as early as this week, with a trailer scheduled for its 25th anniversary

The GTA 6 announcement may happen this week, as per a new report by Bloomberg. According to their latest report published on November 8, 2023, Rockstar Games plans to announce the Grand Theft Auto VI as early as this week. The company has reportedly planned to reveal the GTA 6 trailer in December 2023 to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

The report also confirms that the upcoming game features a fictional Miami and two playable protagonists.

GTA 6 announcement date is near as per Bloomberg's Jason Schreier

As can be seen in the above-mentioned post, famous reporter Jason Schreier published a new report about Rockstar’s plans for GTA 6 announcement. According to them, the news comes from people familiar with the company’s plans, who also claimed that a trailer for the game will be published next month.

This means that the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 could be released as soon as next year, as Rockstar typically releases big titles one year after their announcements.

Famous insider Tez2 also recently commented on the news on X (formerly Twitter) and said the following:

“Rocktober is over, but the hype starts now.”

The insider previously claimed that the Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement could happen between this month and early December 2023, coinciding with Rockstar’s anniversary celebrations. According to their report, the game will likely be released in 2025 around the Spring season.

Rockstar Games was established in December 1998, hence its 25 anniversary is a major ocassion. If an announcement is happening this week, fans can expect the developers to release a Newswire post about the next game, along with a regular Grand Theft Auto Online update this Thursday.

According to a report by KYE published on X, Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, is also in pursuit of getting the GTA6.com domain.

A screenshot of KYE's report about the next Grand Theft Auto game (Image via X)

Everything known about Grand Theft Auto 6 so far

According to all of the reports so far, the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 will feature two main characters, a woman Lucia and a man Jason. The game will be set in a newer version of Vice City, which is based in Miami. The leaks that surfaced on the internet already revealed several new features coming to the game, such as the ability to carry weapons on your back.

