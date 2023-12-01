GTA 6 trailer release date confirmed for this Tuesday, as announced by Rockstar Games

On December 1, Rockstar Games shook the internet by announcing the release date for GTA 6's first trailer on X. According to the developer, the GTA 6 trailer video will be released on Tuesday, December 5 at 9 am ET. While not much has been revealed about what to expect from it, this post teases something you should know about.

More details on what Rockstar posted can be found below.

GTA 6 trailer release date and time confirmed

As can be seen in the post above, Rockstar Games simply shared a picture with a caption that read:

“Trailer 1 Tuesday, December 9 AM ET.”

The image has a Rockstar logo in the center. Fans can also notice the palm trees and some birds flying in the sky. The shades used in this image are also colors Vice City is famous for. This can be considered an official tease that Rockstar's upcoming title will be set in that location. Moreover, this notion also aligns with a rumor that suggested the map would return in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Everything we know about GTA 6 so far

In a Bloomberg report of November 8, 2023, famous journalist Jason Schreier confirmed that the GTA 6 setting will be based on real-life Miami. While this report didn’t explicitly mention Vice City, the last fictional map based on Miami seen in this franchise came in the form of Vice City.

The report also confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 will have two protagonists — a boy and a girl. While it didn’t reveal their names, Lucia and Jason are heavily rumored to be the characters' names since the GTA 6 leaks incident.

New features based on rumors and leaks so far

There have been a lot of leaks and rumors surfacing on the internet when it comes to Grand Theft Auto 6. However, here are a couple of things that fans can expect from the upcoming game if the rumors are believed to be true:

The ability to holster weapons on the protagonists’ back

The ability to pick up guns and weapons from the ground

Improved cops AI

Improved walking physics

More detailed car customization

All the questions fans have been waiting for shall be answered this Tuesday when the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is released.