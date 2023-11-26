All GTA 6 map locations based on leaks: Everything known so far

GTA 6 map is one of the most anticipated things about the upcoming title that fans want to see. Many leaks on the internet have hinted at various locations that could appear in Rockstar’s next blockbuster game. The Bloomberg report of November 8, 2023, by Jason Schreier, confirmed that fans will get to experience a Miami-like fictional city.

However, fans have dug up more specific locations from the GTA 6 leaked footage surfacing on the internet. That being said, let’s learn everything known about all map areas one can expect to see in the Grand Theft Auto 6.

GTA 6 leaks seemingly reveal all expected map locations

As can be seen in the aforementioned post, GameRoll analyzed the GTA 6 leaked footage and shared some of the possible map locations that can be expected in Rockstar’s upcoming title. As per their research, here’s a list of areas that players could explore based on leaks:

Businesses:

Vice City Pawn

Malibu Club

Hanks Waffles

Kingfisher Cargo

Café Carraway

PG Strip Mall

Iris Laundry

Kolt Cargo

Keys Garage

Burger Shot

Places in Cities:

Grassrivers

Overtown

Grasslands

Bocamer Bridge

Seaview

Bayside

Guardia

South Beach

Vice Beach

Rockridge

St. Joseph

La Perle

Washington

Beach

Sundown Beach

Park South

North Beaches

Bellville

Notable Places:

Vice Beach Plaza

Leaf Links

Sundown Tarmac

Ambrosia Dairy

Ambrosia Tarmac

VCIA

Redhill Forest

PGH Strip Mall

PGH Racetrack

Starlet Motel

PG LA Cascara Motel

Hotel

PG Motel

Kington Hotel

Towns & Cities:

Vice City

Port Gellhorn

Ambrosia

Redhill

Sundown

Copperhead

Yorktown

Lake Leonida

Ekanfinika

Hamlet”

Domed Hills

There could be more areas and places to visit in Grand Theft Auto 6 as the map is rumored to be bigger than that of Grand Theft Auto 5. Some of the alleged internal files of the game have also been leaked on the internet, disclosing that the Bermuda Triangle might also be a part of the map.

As per fans, here’s an overview of what the GTA 6 map could look like based on leaks so far:

The abovementioned map has the old Vice City layout combined with new areas, including the Bermuda Triangle. While this leaked layout isn't confirmed at the moment and could be different from the actual one, fans can expect to see a glimpse of what to anticipate in the GTA 6 trailer, which is scheduled to be released in early December.

According to previous rumors and reports, it is expected that the Grand Theft Auto 6 map could evolve over time with regular add-ons and updates. However, that part hasn’t been confirmed yet, either.

Gamers should take all leaks and rumors with a grain of salt until Rockstar Games releases official information about the game themselves.

