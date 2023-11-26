All GTA 6 map locations based on leaks: Everything known so far

GTA 6 map is one of the most anticipated things about the upcoming title that fans want to see. Many leaks on the internet have hinted at various locations that could appear in Rockstar’s next blockbuster game. The Bloomberg report of November 8, 2023, by Jason Schreier, confirmed that fans will get to experience a Miami-like fictional city.
However, fans have dug up more specific locations from the GTA 6 leaked footage surfacing on the internet. That being said, let’s learn everything known about all map areas one can expect to see in the Grand Theft Auto 6.
GTA 6 leaks seemingly reveal all expected map locations
As can be seen in the aforementioned post, GameRoll analyzed the GTA 6 leaked footage and shared some of the possible map locations that can be expected in Rockstar’s upcoming title. As per their research, here’s a list of areas that players could explore based on leaks:
Businesses:
- Vice City Pawn
- Malibu Club
- Hanks Waffles
- Kingfisher Cargo
- Café Carraway
- PG Strip Mall
- Iris Laundry
- Kolt Cargo
- Keys Garage
- Burger Shot
Places in Cities:
- Grassrivers
- Overtown
- Grasslands
- Bocamer Bridge
- Seaview
- Bayside
- Guardia
- South Beach
- Vice Beach
- Rockridge
- St. Joseph
- La Perle
- Washington
- Beach
- Sundown Beach
- Park South
- North Beaches
- Bellville
Notable Places:
- Vice Beach Plaza
- Leaf Links
- Sundown Tarmac
- Ambrosia Dairy
- Ambrosia Tarmac
- VCIA
- Redhill Forest
- PGH Strip Mall
- PGH Racetrack
- Starlet Motel
- PG LA Cascara Motel
- Hotel
- PG Motel
- Kington Hotel
Towns & Cities:
- Vice City
- Port Gellhorn
- Ambrosia
- Redhill
- Sundown
- Copperhead
- Yorktown
- Lake Leonida
- Ekanfinika
- Hamlet”
- Domed Hills
There could be more areas and places to visit in Grand Theft Auto 6 as the map is rumored to be bigger than that of Grand Theft Auto 5. Some of the alleged internal files of the game have also been leaked on the internet, disclosing that the Bermuda Triangle might also be a part of the map.
As per fans, here’s an overview of what the GTA 6 map could look like based on leaks so far:
The abovementioned map has the old Vice City layout combined with new areas, including the Bermuda Triangle. While this leaked layout isn't confirmed at the moment and could be different from the actual one, fans can expect to see a glimpse of what to anticipate in the GTA 6 trailer, which is scheduled to be released in early December.
According to previous rumors and reports, it is expected that the Grand Theft Auto 6 map could evolve over time with regular add-ons and updates. However, that part hasn’t been confirmed yet, either.
Gamers should take all leaks and rumors with a grain of salt until Rockstar Games releases official information about the game themselves.
