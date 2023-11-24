Is GTA 6 canceled: Everything that happened ahead of its trailer release

Although Rockstar Games had confirmed the active development of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 in February 2022, the lack of communication since then made some fans wonder if the highly anticipated title had been canceled. Fortunately, the answer to that question is a resounding no. The game has not been canceled, and its first official trailer is set to debut in December 2023.

What exactly will be showcased in the trailer is anyone's guess but the gaming community is eagerly waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6's first official footage. It will also be interesting to see just how further the game has progressed since what was disclosed via the September 2022 development footage leak.

Everything known about GTA 6 ahead of its official trailer release in December 2023

Confirmation of the sequel's active development (Image via X/@RockstarGames)

The first official word on Grand Theft Auto 6 arrived on February 4, 2022, with Rockstar Games confirming active development of the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series on X (formerly Twitter).

That said, fans didn't have to wait too long for a first look at the title as several video clips consisting of the game's development footage got leaked online in September of that year. This unprecedented event showcased many things about the sequel, such as its possible setting, characters, features, and more.

While some still remained skeptical, Rockstar soon confirmed the GTA 6 leaks as authentic. Since then, the developer and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, maintained absolute silence on the next Grand Theft Auto installment.

Nothing new about the title was announced even a year after this incident. In fact, many hoped for a GTA 6 announcement on Grand Theft Auto 5's 10th anniversary in September 2023. The occasion would've been the perfect stage to reveal future projects, but the date passed without anything significant taking place.

As October drew loser, Grand Theft Auto 6 reveal rumors began making rounds on the internet as this month is usually when Rockstar announces new titles. Sadly, nothing concerning the sequel took place in October either, but players at least got Halloween-related items with each GTA Online weekly update that month.

Then, on November 8, 2023, reputed video game journalist Jason Schreier stated that Rockstar could announce the next Grand Theft Auto game soon, with a trailer planned for next month. Rockstar then made a formal announcement the same day, confirming that GTA 6's first official trailer would be released early in December.

This is everything that has happened so far ahead of the GTA 6 trailer release date. While fans are quite excited about the trailer, they might have to wait a little bit longer for the game. Insiders suggest a possible release window between late 2024 and early 2025, but confirmation from Rockstar is yet to arrive.

