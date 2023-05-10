GTA 6 budget is reportedly $1-2 billion as per recent leak

A new GTA 6 leak has reportedly surfaced on the internet, disclosing an estimated budget of around $1-2 billion for the upcoming title in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. While the entire gaming community awaits official news from Rockstar Games about the game's release, new leaks are filling the long-standing void left by the gaming studio since September 2022. In recent months, fans have discovered many new details about the game, fueling renewed interest.

The budget leak was shared by numerous sources, including Dexerto Gaming (Twitter/@DexertoGaming), a well-known gaming media outlet. While Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed or refuted the rumor, major media outlets covering the story have convinced most fans that it is true.

GTA 6’s budget is estimated to surpass the making cost of Grand Theft Auto 5

On May 9, 2023, Dexerto Gaming tweeted about the leaked budget of Grand Theft Auto 6. It was also referred to as the "most expensive game of all time" by the media outlet.

A few days earlier, on May 3, 2023, INTER, a well-known gaming YouTuber, discussed the subject in one of their YouTube videos. According to the YouTuber, while the initial development cost of the upcoming game is estimated to be around $250 million, marketing, promotion, and other expenses could raise the total amount spent on it.

Rockstar Games is known for creating extraordinary games that revolutionize not only the video gaming industry but also the entertainment industry as a whole. The next untitled Grand Theft Auto game is said to have been in development for nearly ten years and is expected to deliver a completely new gaming experience.

The current game, Grand Theft Auto 5 Story Mode, had an estimated initial production cost of $265 million. However, Rockstar continues to release new DLCs in GTA Online, and the total cost of both game versions will undoubtedly be higher than expected.

Interestingly, GTA 5's development costs have reportedly been recovered by the American gaming studio, as it still earns around a billion dollars annually. Given the gameplay of Red Dead Redemption 2 and the evolution of technology in recent years, fans anticipate GTA 6 to be the greatest video game ever created.

