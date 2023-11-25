GTA 6 location: Everything known about the map based on leaks

Rockstar Games hasn't yet confirmed the GTA 6 location yet, but last year's leaked footage gave fans a pretty good idea of where the game might take place. It seems that the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel could be heading back to one of the most iconic locations in the franchise, Vice City. This fictional location is based on Miami, and last appeared in 2006's Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories.

The upcoming game's map might also feature other areas based on different parts of Florida along with the Miami-inspired setting. Grand Theft Auto 6's first trailer is set to drop in early December this year, and confirmation for the title's location should arrive with it.

GTA 6 map location might be Vice City, along with various other areas inspired by parts of Florida, as per leaks

Around 90 video clips consisting of Grand Theft Auto 6's early development footage leaked online back in September 2022, revealing tons of interesting information. In addition to possible protagonists and gameplay features, the GTA 6 leaks heavily suggested that the title would be set in Vice City.

This location debuted in Rockstar Games' 2002 release, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. However, it is yet to debut in the franchise's HD Universe, which includes Grand Theft Auto IV and V.

Some of the branding featured in the leaks were Vice City Mambas and Vice City Metro Mule. Interestingly, one of the sequel's reported protagonists, Jason, was seen entering a metro compartment bearing the Vice City Metro Mule branding in a leaked clip.

Another clip showed Jason running past a hotel seemingly named ViceYCity. These are some of the biggest hints regarding Vice City possibly being the location for the game.

Besides the Miami-based setting, areas such as Port Gellhorn, allegedly inspired by Florida's Panama City, might also appear in Grand Theft Auto 6. The sequel's map is rumored to be the biggest in the series yet, which, needless to say, remains to be seen.

Expand Tweet

However, even if Vice City returns in the next installment, it could look significantly different from previous iterations. The two returning locations featured so far in Grand Theft Auto's HD Universe, Liberty City and Los Santos, look very different from their versions in Grand Theft Auto III and San Andreas, respectively. Hence, the same might apply to Vice City.

Having said that, readers must note that the content shown in the leaked footage is subject to change, and some of it could be omitted from the final version of Grand Theft Auto 6. As stated earlier, its first official trailer will be out next month, and it should confirm the game's location.

As fans wait for the sequel's trailer and release date, they can continue having fun in GTA Online. Rockstar Games has some great GTA Online Black Friday 2023 deals going on as of this writing that players should definitely take advantage of.

Poll : How excited are you for GTA 6? Very Much Not much 0 votes