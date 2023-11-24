Top 5 deals to get in GTA Online during the Black Friday 2023 event

GTA Online's latest weekly update introduced some exclusive Black Friday discounts that will last from November 24 to 28, 2023. Most of these are vehicles, but some amenities and buildings are featured as well. These are some of the year's best deals, with massive discounts that are extremely rare.

So, here are some of the best things to buy in GTA Online during the Black Friday 2023 event. This includes cars, special vehicles, and even aircraft that are considered almost essential at this point.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best things to buy during GTA Online Black Friday 2023 event

5) Benefactor Terrorbyte

The Terrorbyte is a heavily armored truck in GTA Online that comes with a Multi-lock Missile Battery. Its armor can withstand up to 34 missiles and countless bullets. Meanwhile, its missile battery can lock on to five different targets at once with a rate of four rockets per second.

The Terrorbyte's primary function is to serve as an operation center for all eight business types: Vehicle Cargo, Special Cargo, M/C Club Businesses (Weed, Cocaine, Meth, Counterfeit Cash), Supplies, and Air Freight Cargo.

It also allows players to do Paige's Client Jobs, and doing five of these unlocks the Trade Price for the Oppressor Mk II. The Terrorbyte also allows players to equip homing missiles on the infamous hoverbike and access other customization features.

This week, the Terrorbyte is on sale for a whopping 70% off, so now is the best time to buy one, as the starting price is a mere $412,500, and the maximum price is just $1,037,850 this week during GTA Online's Black Friday event.

4) Imponte Ruiner 2000

The Ruiner 2000 is GTA Online's take on the KITT from Knight Rider. As such, it's a futuristic variant of the regular Ruiner, fitted with machine guns, homing missiles, a parachute hatch, and a power hop mechanism. Although it isn't as heavily armored as some other special vehicles, the weapons and abilities more than make up for it.

The Ruiner 2000 is one of the best cars in PvP, whether you're trying to avoid griefers or simply fighting against multiple opponents. The power hop allows players to avoid any obstacle when driving at full speed whereas the parachute enables the car to land safely when jumping from heights.

What usually deters players from purchasing the Ruiner is its absurd $3,750,000 price tag. However, the perfect opportunity to buy one lies this week in GTA Online, as it comes with a 50% discount. This means that players can get it for just $1,875,000 this week, with its Trade Price will be $1,406,250.

3) Galaxy Super Yachts

The Galaxy Super Yachts in GTA Online are luxurious full-sized yachts that come with several features, like a jacuzzi and several weapon spawns. There are a few missions players can undertake from the yacht by talking to the captain. The yacht can also spawn a luxury helicopter in addition to multiple boats and jet skis.

However, the real purpose of the yacht is to serve as a status symbol. They're the ultimate flex for players who want to show they've come a long way in GTA Online and can afford to spend a lot. Another factor that makes players want to buy a yacht is the missions, which are short, easy, and can be completed solo.

A super yacht in Grand Theft Auto Online starts at a staggering $6 million, but there's a 40% discount this week for the Black Friday event. This brings the starting price down to $3,600,000, while the maximum cost is now $6,000,000.

2) Mammoth Avenger

The Avenger is a one-of-a-kind aircraft in GTA Online with multiple features and uses. This tilt-rotor aircraft is incredibly resilient to damage, has massive firepower, and can even be outfitted with a stealth module or a Missile Lock-on Jammer.

The Avenger acts as a mobile transport for the player's personal Weaponized Vehicle, which can also be stored in the aircraft. It can even be personalized with a Weapons or Vehicle Workshop.

San Andreas Mercenaries made the Avenger much more useful, with features like the stealth module and missile jammer. There's also a storage for a Thruster, and an Operations Terminal, which allows players to start the Project Overthrow missions and LSA Operations jobs.

The Avenger has an autopilot function, which allows GTA Online players to access the hold while flying it. It can also be called anywhere in GTA Online through the Interaction Menu.

The Avenger is being sold at a massive 50% discount this week, which brings its starting price down to $1,725,000; it's maximum price is $1,871,250.

1) Mammoth F-160 Raiju

The Raiju is a VTOL stealth fighter aircraft in GTA Online that was added quite recently as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. It's the fastest aircraft in the game and thanks to its VTOL, it can take off and land almost anywhere.

Its stealth and VTOL capabilities easily compensate for its lack of countermeasures. When these are combined with its absurdly high speed, the Raiju makes skilled GTA Online pilots practically unbeatable in dogfights.

Starting at $6,855,000, the Raiju is quite an expensive vehicle, but it's being offered at a 25% discount this week. As such, it costs $5,141,250 now, which is what it usually costs after unlocking its Trade Price.

Meanwhile, the Trade Price for the Raiju should be around $3,855,937 this week, which can be unlocked after completing the third Project Overthrow mission 'On Parade.'

Poll : Will you buy any of these during the sale? Yes No 0 votes