Top 5 Project Overthrow missions in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's Project Overthrow is a series of six missions that play out the main storyline of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. To unlock them in the game, one must purchase the Mammoth Avenger along with the all-new Operations Terminal. Players are also rewarded a bonus of $250,000 when they finish all six missions for the first time.

While all Project Overthrow missions are certainly enjoyable, some offer a much better experience than others. With that said, here is a ranked list of the top five Project Overthrow missions in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC.

Note: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Breaking Ranks and other great Project Overthrow missions in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries DLC

5) Shock & Awe

Shock & Awe is the last San Andreas Mercenaries Project Overthrow mission. It tasks players with stealing cargo from one of Merryweather's bases. As soon as the location is reached, an intense gun battle ensues.

Players must take out an overwhelming number of guards to reach the facility's control room. Furthermore, all signal jammers at the site must also be destroyed to unlock the control room door. Once all that is done, players must return to Fort Zancudo with the stolen cargo to complete the mission.

Shock & Awe is neither too difficult nor too easy. However, it makes for an underwhelming conclusion to the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC.

4) Reporting for Duty

Reporting for Duty is the first Project Overthrow mission. The objective here is to steal Merryweather's cargo stored in a Draugur at the Davis Quartz Quarry.

Players fly to the location in the Mammoth Avenger and take out multiple enemies using its weapons system. Once landed, they must steal the Draugur and drive it inside their aircraft. They must also lose any pursuers on their way back.

This mission is a simple yet thrilling introduction to the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

3) Breaking Ranks

Breaking Ranks is the simplest mission in GTA Online's recent update. To complete it, players must break into Merryweather's temporary base in Blaine County, steal their equipment, and deliver it to the designated location. They can use stealth or go in guns-blazing.

Nevertheless, once the equipment is acquired, enemies will pursue them relentlessly. The new Tactical SMG can be really useful in this situation.

All things considered, Breaking Ranks is incredibly action-packed and can be completed really quickly.

2) On Parade

On Parade is the third GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update mission and lets players fly the all-new F-160 Raiju jet. The main objective here is to test the new combat aircraft's security systems and familiarize players with them.

While On Parade's initial phase contains simple tests, the climax involves a large-scale aerial battle with Merryweather forces.

Completing this mission also unlocks the Trade Price of the F-160 Raiju, which is quite an expensive vehicle. Other new vehicles like the Bravado Buffalo EVX have also been added to the game as part of the update.

1) Unconventional Warfare

Unconventional Warfare is the penultimate Project Overthrow mission. It involves breaking into Merryweather's headquarters and rescuing Avi Schwartzman. Players must enter the facility stealthily.

However, the following sequences are quite intense as players escort Avi to the Mammoth Avenger aircraft parked nearby. To make matters worse, the aircraft starts malfunctioning, so players have to defend it from enemy planes and helicopters until it gets fixed.

Hence, Unconventional Warfare inculcates all kinds of playing styles and vastly different scenarios, which benefits all types of GTA Online players. Therefore, it is the best out of all six Project Overthrow missions from the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC.

As part of the new GTA Online weekly update, completing all Project Overthrow missions until July 29, 2023, unlocks the Blue and Green Camo livery for the Mammoth Avenger.

Poll : Have you completed Project Overthrow before? Yes No 0 votes