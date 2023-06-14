GTA Online F-160 Raiju is finally out: Price, performance, and more

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's latest DLC update, San Andreas Mercenaries, was finally released on June 13, 2023. With it came six engaging campaign missions, many quality-of-life improvements, and the much-awaited F-160 Raiju, a new combat aircraft. While the price of this aircraft is quite high, its performance justifies the investment.

The last time a new plane was added to the game was in 2020 with the Cayo Perico Heist update. Nevertheless, Rockstar Games has finally come out with a great asset for players to traverse the sky. Here is the price, performance, and everything else to know about the new F-160 Raiju in GTA Online.

Analyzing the price, performance, and more aspects of the F-160 Raiju in GTA Online

The GTA Online F-160 Raiju is finally out with the release of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. It is an armored and weaponized military aircraft whose design is a blend of the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II and the Northrop YF-23 real-life combat jets.

While players were quite excited to acquire the new fighter jet, it has been revealed to be quite expensive. However, the F-160's price is quite proportionate to its performance.

Rockstar Games' official website shows that F-160 Raiju's performance has been assigned the maximum scores in categories like speed, acceleration, and brakes. Therefore, it is one of the fastest planes in GTA Online.

Even at high speed, players won't face difficulty maneuvering the F-160 Raiju. It is also pretty easy to perform aerial moves like loops and rolls with this aircraft.

Raiju activating the VTOL mode (Image via Rockstar Games)

Furthermore, its VTOL feature allows it to take off and land vertically, and the Stealth Mode prevents it from showing up on radars or being detected by Anti-Aircraft devices. Still, if players get into an altercation, they can utilize its dual explosive cannons to great effect.

Another important aspect of fighter planes is formidable durability, which the F-160 possesses to a high degree. It takes three accurate Homing Missile strikes and two hits from the Heavy Sniper MK II's Explosive Rounds to bring it down.

While Raiju's base design is impressive, players can customize it to their liking in the GTA Online Hangar. There are a total of 12 exclusive liveries, each priced between $18,240 and $26,220, along with several other options like handling, engine, and armor upgrades.

However, players will have to break the bank to get this aircraft. The F-160 Raiju's price is $6,855,000 and is available on the Warstock Cache and Carry website. Fortunately, it can be brought down to a Trade Price of $5,141,250 by completing the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries Project Overthrow mission On Parade.

Besides lowering its price, the benefit of completing this mission is that it lets players test ride the new fighter jet. Hence, they can get a feel of the F-160 Raiju's maneuverability, speed, weapons system, and more before purchasing it.

Poll : Do you have enough money to buy the F-160 Raiju? Yes No 0 votes