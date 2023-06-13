How to complete GTA Online's On Parade Project Overthrow mission in San Andreas Mercenaries

On Parade is the third mission in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's new DLC update, San Andreas Mercenaries. To start this quest, you must return to the Mammoth Avenger's Operations Terminal after completing the Falling In Project Overthrow job. On Parade is quite interesting as it tasks you with test-riding the brand new combat aircraft, F-160 Raiju.

While the F-160 can be bought right away without playing the DLC update's campaign, completing On Parade unlocks the plane's Trade Price in GTA Online. With that said, here is how to complete San Andreas Mercenaries Project Overthrow's On Parade mission.

GTA Online guide: How to complete On Parade Project Overthrow mission in San Andreas Mercenaries

Flying through Raton Canyon in the F-160 Raiju (Image via YouTube/GTASeriesVideos)

GTA Online's On Parade Project Overthrow mission in San Andreas Mercenaries starts outside one of the Hangars at Fort Zancudo. The game will instruct you to enter an F-160 Raiju, which will be parked nearby.

Once you get inside the fighter plane, Charlie Reed will run down the objectives of this mission. The first is to fly through Raton Canyon in Blaine County. However, the catch is that it is rigged with several Merryweather Air Defense Systems.

Hence, you will have to activate the Raiju's Stealth Mode to get through. This can be done by pressing the button prompted in GTA Online on the top-left corner of the screen. You must fly low through the canyon to complete this objective and then move on to the next one.

Maneuverability test guide (Image via YouTube/TGG)

The next target is testing the jet's maneuverability by performing loops, rolls and other aerial moves. A guide will be displayed on the screen, so completing this part will be fairly easy.

After that, you must pass the Augmented Reality (AR) test by destroying certain targets floating in the air. They are colored gold, red, blue, and white, and each assigns different points ranging from 10 to 1, in the same order. This challenge takes a while to be completed; however, it will familiarize you with the F-160 Raiju's weapons system.

Keep destroying these targets until Charlie asks you to return to Fort Zancudo with the aircraft. This is where On Parade becomes action-packed as several Merryweather aircrafts engage you in a dog-fight. You must utilize all the things learnt in this training mission to take out the adversaries.

Fighting Merryweather's Avenger with an F-160 Raiju (Image via YouTube/TGG)

Interestingly, you will also get to fight Merryweather's Mammoth Avenger in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries' On Parade mission. The Avenger is extremely durable and will take a lot of hits before going down. Use the Raiju's VTOL mode to hover and aim better at the opposing aircraft.

Once all Merryweather Agents are neutralized, land the combat aircraft at the designated landing spot in Fort Zancudo to complete the mission and unlock the F-160's Trade Price.

Poll : Do you think the F-160 Raiju is the best-looking plane in the game? Yes No 0 votes