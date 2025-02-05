Is F-160 Raiju worth getting in GTA 5 Online in 2025?

The GTA 5 Online Mammoth F-160 Raiju (or simply Raiju) is a military VTOL attack jet that trends on the internet now and then. Fans first saw the aircraft in the Rockstar Games newswire post of the Summer DLC 2023 announcement. As promised, the developer added it with the infamous San Andreas Mercenaries update on June 13, 2023. However, it’s 2025 now, and some may wonder if the jet is worth getting anymore.

Simply put, yes, the GTA 5 Online F-160 Raiju is still worth getting after all this time. We share everything one must know about the aircraft, including its design and performance.

Mammoth F-160 Raiju in GTA 5 Online: Design inspiration

When someone hears about a jet, they often want it to look powerful, and that’s exactly how the Mammoth F-160 Raiju looks in GTA 5 Online. The aircraft seems to be based on various stealth fighters from the Advanced Tactical Fighter and Joint Strike Fighter programs of the USAF:

Lockheed-Martin F-35A Lightning II – Nose, cockpit, fuselage, and intakes

Lockheed-Martin F-35B - STOVL LiftSystem

Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate and Northrop YF-23 – Wings and tail

What makes the jet even more special is the presence of equipment similar to the real-life AN/AAQ-40 EOTS (Electro-Optical Target System). This makes the F-160 Raiju one of the most realistic-looking jets in the entire game. It even has a livery “Glitch’d” seemingly inspired by the real-life camo of the Sukhoi Su-57 Felon.

Mammoth F-160 Raiju in GTA 5 Online: Performance

Like some other popular aircraft in GTA Online like Hydra, the F-160 Raiju lets players switch between horizontal and vertical flight modes. This makes it a versatile aircraft in the hands of the right players.

In terms of performance, the F-160 Raiju is powered by a single turbofan engine. This allows it to reach a staggering top speed of 232.50 mph (374.17 km/h) and complete one lap in just 0:30.822, making it one of the fastest vehicles in the popular multiplayer title.

Mammoth F-160 Raiju in GTA 5 Online: Weapons

The F-160 Raiju jet comes equipped with two different types of weapons:

Explosive MG – Dual explosive cannons capable of annihilating targets in quick seconds.

Missiles – Two missile launchers with a lock-on range of 300 meters/984 foot.

These two weapons give the aircraft the necessary offensive capabilities to go head-to-head with other weaponized vehicles in the game.

Final verdict

If players love to fly through the skies of Los Santos and want something powerful, the F-160 Raiju is the best choice. It can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for a price of $6,855,000-$5,141,250.

