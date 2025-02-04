5 best sedans in GTA Online (post-Agents of Sabotage DLC)

There are different types of vehicles available in GTA Online. While all of them are great in their own right, many fans have a special place in their hearts for sedans. These automobiles are characterized by three-box designs, a longer wheelbase, and a comfortable driving experience. The world of Los Santos is filled with plenty of sedans for players to try and collect in 2025.

However, not every sedan is worth buying and players should only choose the best ones. The best rides are those that offer a balance of speed and reliability. That said, this article shares the five best sedans available in GTA Online after the Agents of Sabotage DLC.

Note: The list is based on the writer’s opinion and analysis.

5 best sedan vehicles in GTA Online include Asterope GZ, Deity, and more (post-Agents of Sabotage DLC)

1) Chavos V6

The GTA Online Agents of Sabotage DLC added several new cars to the popular multiplayer title, including the Dinka Chavos V6. The four-seater sedan is based on the real-life ninth-generation Honda Accord.

Being one of the newest vehicles in the game, Rockstar has given it significant power under the hood. It can go up to a maximum speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.564, making it one of the best cars for day-to-day usage.

Players can acquire the Dinka Chavos V6 in GTA Online from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,420,000.

2) Karin Asterope GZ

A picture of the Asterope GZ (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar released The Chop Shop DLC in 2023, adding the Karin Asterope GZ to the popular multiplayer title. This four-door sedan bears a strong resemblance to the real-life fifth-generation Toyota Camry (XV30).

Powered by an undisclosed engine, the Asterope GZ can reach a top speed of 113.25 mph (182.26 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:07.234. The early 2000s design combined with a reliable performance makes it one of the best cars to collect in GTA Online in 2025.

The ride can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a price of $459,000.

3) Vorschlaghammer

Need for Speed fans were delighted when Rockstar added the Benefactor Vorschlaghammer in GTA Online with the Bottom Dollar Bounties DLC last year. Apart from resembling the real-life Mercedes-Benz W124, it has the “Gradient Geometry” livery seemingly inspired by the Need for Speed: Unbound’s modified Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II.

The sedan is powered by a V8 engine, allowing it to go up to a speed of 122.75 mph (197.55 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:07.000. It is also compatible with the Drift Tuning upgrades at LSCM. For collectors, this is a must-buy vehicle in 2025.

Players can get it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,790,000.

4) Rhinehart

The release of The Criminal Enterprises DLC breathed life into GTA Online in 2022 by adding tons of new content, including the Übermacht Rhinehart. It is a mid-size four-seater sedan seemingly inspired by the real-life BMW 3 Series Touring (G21).

Despite being larger than most other sedans in the game, the Rhinehart performs pretty well. It possesses a top speed of 123.00 mph (197.95 km/h) and can complete a lap in about 1:04.748. Its AWD drivetrain gives players responsive handling, making it an ideal vehicle for covering long distances in the game.

The Rhinehart is also available at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,598,000.

5) Enus Deity

A picture of Enus Deity (Image via Rockstar Games)

Last, there’s the Enus Deity, a luxury sedan that Rockstar added in 2021 as part of The Contract DLC update. Its luxurious look highly resembles the third-generation Bentley Flying Spur, making it the perfect choice for those who love Bentley vehicles in real life.

The Enus Deity can reach a top speed of 115.00 mph (185.07 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:09.236. What makes this sedan special is its compatibility with Imani-Tech upgrades, making it the best vehicle for getaway missions.

Players can buy this ride from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,598,000.

