Is GTA Online Lampadati Pigalle worth buying in 2025?

GTA 5 Online’s Lampadati Pigalle is back in the limelight thanks to the latest Lunar New Year update. Rockstar Games added the two-seater vintage luxury car in 2014 as part of The "I'm Not a Hipster" Update. This sports classics vehicle is featured at the Test Track at a 30% discount till 2:00 PT, January 30, 2025, allowing players to try it out if they haven’t already.

However, one may wonder if the Lampadati Pigalle is even worth buying after all these years. Simply put, yes it is, and this article shares everything important gamers must know about it.

Lampadati Pigalle in GTA Online: Design inspiration

The Lampadati Pigalle in GTA Online is seemingly inspired by various real-life automobiles, mainly:

Citroën SM (European) – Front fascia

– Front fascia Maserati Merak/Lamborghini Espada/Ghibli I – Rear fascia and greenhouse area

Rockstar Games gave it a long body and yellow lamps — a feature commonly seen decades ago.

These design characteristics of the vehicle are also worth noticing:

Front body:

Small splitter

Central meshed intake

Two fog lamps

Chrome-finished bumper partly covering front quarters

Plastic strip on the bumper’s outer portions

Rectangular indicators

Chrome trim with an inset central section for the license plate

Two slatted grilles with four square headlamps

Relatively long bonnet with two mesh vents

Side body:

Flared arches as well as badges on rear fenders

Long doors with chrome handles and circular rear-view mirrors

Chrome trim around the windows

Rear hatch

Rear body:

A central badge (manufacturer’s name)

Two red rectangular lamps

Rectangular reverse lights on the rear bumper

Two moldings for exhaust tubes

For vintage car collectors, the Pigalle’ is worth every penny due to its pure 1970s design.

Lampadati Pigalle in GTA Online: Performance

Like some of the other vehicles in GTA Online, the Lampadati Pigalle runs on a single-cam V8 engine with a 5-speed gearbox. The in-game files suggest that the vehicle possesses a top speed of 92.58 mph (149.00 km/h). However, its actual performance is much higher than that.

According to tests performed by Broughy1322, the automobile can go up to a maximum speed of 121.75 mph (195.94 km/h) after being fully upgraded. It can also complete a single lap in 1:08.969, making it one of the fastest vintage cars in the game in 2025.

Final Verdict

If someone loves vintage vehicles but also wants decent performance, the Pigalle is the right option. The fact that players can customize the ride in really interesting ways makes it even more enticing.

People interested can visit the Test Track at LSCM and purchase the ride for $280,000.

